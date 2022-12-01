Brendan Fraser Lands Starring Role in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

Brendan Fraser has been hitting headlines a lot lately.

First, it was his comeback role in The Whale, and his six-minute standing ovation. Then it was rumored that he was very much for doing another Mummy movie.

Now, it’s his role in It’s A Wonderful Life.

The Ed Asner Family Center is having its 3rd annual live, online, table read of It’s A Wonderful Life.

Their website reads- “In partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, this one-night-only live broadcast will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner while raising funds for The Ed Asner Family Center; providing community enrichment and mental health support to special needs families.”

The all-star cast includes Brendan Fraser as George Bailey. Christina Applegate will be Mary Bailey, James Cromwell will portray Pa Bailey, and Sue Ann Pien is to play the role of Violet.

The Ed Asner Family Center’s posted to their Twitter account earlier today.

That’ll do, Pa. That’ll do.

Screen legend James Cromwell will be performing as Pa Bailey in our “It’s a Wonderful Life” Live Online Table Read! Purchase your tax-deductible tickets for the event before they sell out at https://t.co/nMo5rnL5D0#jamescromwell #babe #christmas pic.twitter.com/3hc8qXetlI — Ed Asner Family Center (@EdAsnerCenter) November 30, 2022

Hosted by Tom Bergeron, this amazing event will feature surprise musical performances, a live interactive auction and a live Q&A with the cast! This year’s event will honor Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding special needs individuals.

Tickets to this online event starts at a minimum $29.99 charitable donation and goes up to $49.99.

This special event takes place on Sunday, December 11th, from 5:00pm-10:00pm PST.

The Ed Asner Family Center provides a safe and transformative environment for families with special needs children. Here, they interact, learn and thrive as they acquire skills together, as a family, that enable them to navigate day-to-day life.

Have you ever attended Ed Asner’s It’s A Wonderful Life? Let us know in the comments.