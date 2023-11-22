‘Wish’: The ‘Snow White’ Remake We Needed

Disney has been up to its Mickey ears in controversy these days. If it’s not the war with Ron DeSantis in Florida, it’s the scandals facing the studio’s next motion picture.

Two of the most talked-about projects from the Walt Disney Company this year have been the upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and the studio’s newest animated feature, Wish. But while fans have been griping about the live-action affliction, Walt Disney Animation Studio stealthily dropped a better adaptation into theaters this week.

Since the film was originally announced, Wish (2023) was billed as a Disney movie for Disney fans. For the most part, that’s precisely what audiences received when the film was finally released, but what they might miss is how much Disney’s latest masterpiece shares with the one that started it all.

Wish is a Snow White Prequel

Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jennifer Lee, and all the other filmmakers involved in Wish’s creation definitely did their homework when making the world and the story of Disney’s latest fairytale, but that didn’t stop them from relying on a few old favorites. The film is loaded to the gills with references and nods to nearly all of Disney’s best animated features, but the core narrative has a lot more to do with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) than even the new live-action remake might.

As Asha (voiced by Ariana Debose) uncovers the dark secret of the kingdom of Rosas and the sorcerous King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine), viewers who pay attention to the supporting cast will note several cues and visuals pulled directly from Walt Disney’s original film. In short, Wish utilizes Snow White to kickstart Disney’s animated universe.

WARNING: Mild spoilers for Wish ahead!

As Asha, Valentino, and the Star embark on their adventure to rescue the wishes of Rosas from Magnifico’s magical grip, our brave heroine relies on her seven friends to storm the castle and save the day. The intellectual Dahlia, joyful and optimistic Hal, drowsy Simon, sneezing Safi, dimwitted Dario, shy Gazeema, and the sourpussed Gabo are all a colorful cast of supports for Asha, but they are clear stand-ins for seven other famous fairytale companions.

Not only does Asha’s crew resemble Snow White’s dwarven entourage, but King Magnifico represents the more mystical elements of the Evil Queen and her transformative powers. Not only does Magnifico’s theme rely heavily on the use of mirrors, but bits and pieces of the Queen’s visuals from the original movie make it into his tower. He’s even got a poisoned apple on his worktable for good measure.

Although there is no Sleeping Death or True Love’s Kiss from Prince Charming, the groundwork is laid for a narrative inspired by Disney’s Snow White to follow the events of Wish, especially if Queen Amaya gets a little too curious about her husband’s work.

That all being said, this is just one interpretation from the many this film leaves open. However, the references and symbolism of Disney’s first film cannot be denied.

What did you think of Disney’s Wish? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!