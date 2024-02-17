“The Magic Is Gone” After Changes Pop the Disney World Bubble

The Disney Parks have been going through something of a transitional period as the Walt Disney Company invested $60 million in perfecting Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. However, some of the changes at the Florida parks are having some negative consequences.

Disney World and Disneyland were designed with change and evolution in mind, but many reports coming out of the parks are following a very upsetting pattern. That being said, how much of this is actual change, and how much is just the result of too many critical voices?

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared some backlash against the frequent criticism that “the magic is gone” from the Disney Parks. While it is indeed true that the experience is far from what it was circa 2018, many fans cite that the real problem lies with those who consistently complain about what’s wrong with Disney rather than what they are still able to enjoy.

Disney World: No Magic in the Kingdom?

u/WILLSMITHISBEST begins the discussion with the following in their post,

“Not everything is going to be as perfect as when you saw it as a child. Either way, you have nostalgia from experiences as a child. Every time I go to the parks, even recently, I have an amazing time, and it honestly just makes me mad that people have to bash Disney over the smallest things. The magic is not gone, you’re just cynical.”

The user is certainly correct to a point, and that nostalgia for some of Disney’s former fixtures at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and so on can have an adverse effect on the parks. However, Disney has also made some negative changes in the wake of Bob Chapek’s regime, which the company still has in practice.

Many of Disney’s perks have since been eradicated, especially benefits like the Magical Express and the ability to have any purchased merchandise sent back to your resort, a sore point for many Disney park guests. Additionally, prices and add-ons like Lightning Lane and Genie+ frustrate many new visitors.

u/scripzero points out,

“The magic isn’t gone, but it is diminished. Disney nickel and dimes their customers these days and give you a worse experience at the same time. People can want and miss for the golden days of Disney world. Nothing wrong with complaining about all the small things building up around the park that didn’t used to happen, lots of small things can lead to overall a worse experience. No reason to just accept everything Disney does and let them shove it down our throats, whether it’s good or bad. Things don’t get better without people complaining or bringing it to Disney’s attention, so I think the complainers are a good thing. If you aren’t bothered by Disney getting worse then you should go and enjoy your day and ignore people who complain. But be sure to thank them if the things they complain about eventually get fixed and it improves your experience.”

And u/disneyworlddreaming echoes this idea and adds,

“I wouldn’t say the Magic is gone but the experiences I had in 2019 pre Covid have been a lot more magical than the years following. The parks are not as clean, I’m feeling nickel and dimed every time I walk in, the food quality has decreased, even my ability to get on rides without paying 25-50$ a day is gone. And no I’m not wearing nostalgia glasses, I didn’t start going to Disney world until I was an adult. I have seen these changes with adult eyes, not rose colored glasses.”

It’s no secret that Disney’s change in prices and policy have diminished some of the magic for more than a few viewers, especially when Genie+ is essentially a paywall that keeps potential guests from something they used to get for free with the Fastpass+ program. So why do people still continue to visit?

Where Disney World Magic Comes From

u/baltinerdist makes a much more level-headed reply when they discuss where most of these criticisms are coming from, and why they do not speak for the average Disney guest. The user writes in their post,

“For the average family, Disney is quickly becoming a once a decade if not one time ever trip. If you live a low to middle class life in the Midwest or plains states and a Disney trip means flights, hotels, rental cars, it can quickly mean you’re draining a savings account to go to WDW for a week and you’re probably not going to be back this generation…” “Something people miss about the whole “Disney just isn’t what it used to be” comparison is that being able to say that means you have the data to compare it to. If your family has gone through the turnstiles with frequency for decades, of course you’re going to notice the downhill trajectory that most entertainment businesses have been on in terms of nickel and diming. But you ask that little girl whose family saved up for ten years to take her to the park for her birthday if she thinks Disney has “lost the magic” as she hugs Winnie the Pooh and won’t let go.”

Additionally, it’s not just the guests that are pointing out the other side of the debate. It’s true that Disney is an expensive experience, but even the cast members will agree that the magic is still alive, and Disney still has the ability to keep us all immersed, as one former CM describes in the video below.

@dappermanatee is a former Disney cast member who frequently shares his commentary on how things are done at the parks, and his take on the resorts and the saturation of Disney magic that makes the trips memorable for many other visitors. Guests still visit because Disney is the master of immersion, and leaving our every day world behind.

Is the magic truly gone from Walt Disney World, no. Still, there’s room for growth and change. With $60 billion worth of changes yet to come to the Disney Parks, all we can do is sit back and watch.

Do you think Disney has lost any of its magic, or is it simply a matter of complaining?