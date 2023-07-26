Disney World’s Secret Atmosphere Fees You Didn’t Know About

Confused Mickey Mouse on the left and Guests drinking and eating at the Rose and Crown at World Showcase's United Kingdom Pavilion on the right

Any trip to the Disney Parks is typically catered to be a magical experience. From Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort to Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea, the Walt Disney Company rakes in most of its financial earnings from its theme parks alone. However, what are Guests really paying for?

Tokyo Disney Resort's Cinderella Castle in summer
When most Guests go to a place like Disney World, one of the first decisions they have to make is where they will stay and for how long. Although many might choose one of the Good Neighbor Hotels near Disney property, the Disney Resorts have an uncanny way of roping people in time and time again.

Disney World Charges Guests for Escape and Sanctuary

pop century
It’s no secret that Disney vacations can get stupidly expensive but not unmanageable. While Disney advertises their Park-adjacent resorts out the nose, many opt to save money and stay at one of the many nearby hotels. It’s a good idea in concept, but it might rob Guests of the authentic Disney experience.

On the surface, staying at a Disney Resort might only offer fans two things; location and convenience. However, there are several more benefits most Guests don’t even consider because they are too mesmerized by Disney’s trademarked magic. Although many opt to stay off-property at a nearby hotel, one Cast Member recently shared their thoughts on what they’re truly paying for with a thriftier option.

@dappermanatee

@dappermanatee is a former Disney Cast Member known for sharing his experiences and hot takes on TikTok.

♬ original sound – 🎨 Dapper Manatee’s CC 🎨

@dappermanatee is a former Disney Cast Member known for sharing his experiences and hot takes on TikTok. While the video above goes into detail on why Guests staying off-property might actually be paying for amenities they’d be getting for free by staying at a resort,  he also addresses the immersion element all Guests love, but few even consider.

It’s no secret that once Disney has Guests inside its boarders, they’ve been completely cut off from the outside world. In a way, Guests are paying for the escapism whenever they choose to stay in the Disney Bubble, but isn’t it typically worth it?

When most Disney Park Guests go to Disney World or Disneyland, they want the full serving. The magic doesn’t end once Guests leave the Parks, it’s a permanent presence that follows them throughout the length of their stay. Like the sign says, “Here You Leave Today And Enter The World Of Yesterday, Tomorrow And Fantasy.”

Is Disney’s escapism worth the price of admission? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

