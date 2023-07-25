Guests Still Visit Disney World Despite Statewide Warning

There has been more than a fair amount of news coverage regarding Disney’s situation in Florida. As Governor Ron DeSantis continues his siege against the Magic Kingdom and tourism continues to plummet in other parts of the state, the Walt Disney World Resort has been facing some of its lowest Park attendance in recent years.

As the raging Republican and his controversial policies continue to drive out conventions, tourists, and locals alike, some good news might be hidden among the mass exodus for Disney Parks fans. As most of Florida turns the other way, the doors are still open for those out-of-state Guests looking for a taste of the Magic.

Disney World Lows or Perfect Opportunity?

For its busiest period, Disney has seen a disturbingly steep drop in Park attendance this summer. Although the Magic Kingdom is reportedly one of the most popular vacation spots in all of Florida, both it and EPCOT were left empty during the peak of July’s tourist season.

Reports indicate that the decrease in activity isn’t just due to soaring summer temperatures but the recent policies enacted by Florida’s governor and the increase in demonstrations from white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and other hate groups within the vicinity of the Disney Parks. There’s even been a massive warning from the NAACP dissuading tourists from entering the state.

That all being said, there’s a case of risk versus reward at play. While Florida isn’t presenting itself as a welcoming environment, the reported chaos is all happening outside the Disney bubble.

If Guests are genuinely looking for a taste of Disney magic, it’s still there. Seasoned Disney Park veterans know exactly how rare of a treat a low-crowd day can be. Low crowds can mean low wait times, more space, and less stress for larger parties visiting the Parks. The question is whether or not it’s worth the risk.

Additionally, while some Disney fans are choosing to visit other Parks, not everyone can make the trip all the way to California, Paris, or Tokyo. For many, Walt Disney World is their only option for a Disney vacation, and a statewide warning might not deter them from enjoying it.

That’s not to say the social climate in Florida isn’t problematic, but has it diminished the Disney experience? Hundreds of Guests still go in light of the recent events outside the Parks, and there’s a good reason for some to make the trip still.

Going to Disney World isn’t just about rollercoasters and Dole whips; it’s about escaping. The Disney Imagineers have gone above and beyond to separate the Parks from the rest of the world, and that’s what gives them such an appeal. When a Guest crosses the border onto Disney property, everything else just fades away.

Fans worried about their safety should heed the ordinance if they feel truly in danger. However, Disney still commits to safety, fun, and a magical experience for all who enter its doors.

Will you be making a Disney trip any time soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!