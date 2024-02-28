Comedy Legend Dies at 76

Richard Lewis, a legendary stand-up comedian who was most famous for his performances in Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) and Curb Your Enthusiasm, sadly passed away.

Today, publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed that beloved stand-up comedian Richard Lewis passed away last night from a heart attack. He was 76 years old. He had previously announced in April 2023 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time,” said Abraham.

Born Richard Phillip Lewis on June 29, 1947, Lewis began performing stand-up comedy in the early 1970s, coming up alongside other legendary comedians like Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Lily Tomlin, Richard Belzer, and Andy Kaufman.

After successful appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Lewis soon made his acting debut in the made-for-tv movie Diary of a Young Comic (1979). He would continue to appear in multiple television series over the years, including The Larry Sanders Show, Daddy Dearest, Tales From the Crypt, The George Lopez Show, and the voice of Neurosis in the Disney animated Hercules series.

Lewis would also continue to make appearances on various talk shows, including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Daily Show with John Stewart, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. His most recognized performances are Marty Gold in Anything but Love with Jamie Lee Curtis, Prince John in the Mel Brooks classic Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), and himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David.

HBO said in a statement, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit, and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families; our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

