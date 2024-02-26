Disney and Netflix Star Suddenly Pronounced Dead at Young Age

Today has been a sad day in the Disney and entertainment sphere, with the news of now multiple actors confirmed to have passed away at a very young age.

Chris Gauthier has been confirmed dead at the young age of 48, after passing away on February 23, 2024. TV Line spoke with Gauthier’s manager, who confirmed that his passing has come after a “short illness” however, specifics have not been named. The news comes after Kenneth Mitchell, Captain Marvel and Star Trek star also confirmed to have passed away today at 49 years old.

Gauthier is very well known for his role of Smee on Disney’s hit Once Upon a Time series, where he starred as a leading character from 2011 to 2018. In the TV series Once Upon a Time, Mr. Smee is a character based on the classic Disney animated film Peter Pan. Portrayed by the late Chris Gauthier, Mr. Smee serves as the first mate and loyal sidekick to Captain Hook, played by Colin O’Donoghue.

The series is currently available on Disney+.

Throughout the series, Mr. Smee is depicted as a bumbling yet endearing character who often assists Hook in his various schemes and adventures. Despite his somewhat clumsy nature, Mr. Smee is fiercely loyal to Hook and remains by his side through thick and thin. He is known for his distinctive attire, typically wearing his red cap. Throughout the show, Smee provides comedic relief while also showcasing moments of bravery and loyalty, making him a beloved character among fans of Once Upon a Time, which also leaves his passing tragic for fans who admired his work.

Gauthier also starred in Freddy vs. Jason, the hit Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events based on the popular book series, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Eureka, Smallville, Watchmen, Agent Cody Banks, The Sandlot: Heading Home, Friday the 13th: The Series, among dozens of other popular titles.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” reads a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent to TVLine. “As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Chad Colvin, Chris’ talent agent, took to Facebook to grieve:

This still doesn’t feel real.

How can it?

A world without you in it is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It’s taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this. When I first entered the talent repping business almost nine years ago this month, it was at the behest of one certain actor. But I knew I needed more clients to start with if any event was going to take my entry into the business seriously. And the second actor to jump on board, due to remembering my pedigree being on the Eureka set as press, was Chris Gauthier. He felt my excitement for this new endeavor, he trusted me and he had faith in what I wanted to do to get him out there with the public and fans more. Without Chris and his enthusiasm and dedication, I wouldn’t be where I am now, able to book almost the entire Eureka cast. His word of mouth, his trust and his never-ending joy of life inspired me daily. He was the first client to come to Wisconsin and visit my home proper. The first (but not the last) to eat limburger cheese at Baumgartner’s in Monroe. The first we took to round the bases in Dyersville at Field of Dreams. The first I felt comfortable enough to let become a part of my then-family. The eulogies you’re reading on his page right now and how many of them are coming from southern Wisconsin, are proof of how beloved he was and how he could make anyone feel special. Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. Whether he was standing toe-to-toe against Clark Kent on “Smallville” as the Toyman, tormenting Dean on “Supernatural”, on deck with Hook as Smee in “Once Upon A Time” or in guest roles in the numerous productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling. Brother…I am going to miss you so much more than you’ll ever imagine. I wish we could have had a bit more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not just in my life, but all those you touched. This world is a bit smaller and colder now without you in it. Love ya, ya big Gooch. 💛 Til we meet again…

Gauthier’s friend Corrine Wright wrote in a Facebook post that the actor had worked with stars such as Anthony Hopkins and Robin Williams, as well as “a host of other actors who all speak very highly of how great a person he was.”

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook in Once Upon a time shared photos of the two working together on Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor.

Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!

Co-showrunner of Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz (@AsamHorowitzLA) also shared his condolences on X.

So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sqoTmkFxur — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) February 25, 2024

All of us at Inside the Magic send Chris’s family and friends our deepest sympathies at this time.