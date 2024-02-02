Elmo Attacked on Live TV, “Somebody Had To Do It”

In one of the most unexpected pop culture events of the week, comedian Larry David issued an apology after attacking Elmo on live television.

Both the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and the Muppet best-known for Sesame Street were on Today yesterday morning (February 1) for separate interviews when David decided to crash the segment, spontaneously grabbing and swiping at Elmo’s face.

(Needless to say, the attack was unprovoked).

Larry David attacked Elmo on live TV pic.twitter.com/EDxdxLSXXa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 1, 2024

The hosts of the NBC morning show were shocked by the attack, with Savannah Guthrie shouting, “Larry, you’ve gone too far this time,” to which David responded, “Somebody had to do it.”

Elmo, meanwhile, declared “Mr Larry, Elmo loved you before,” before encouraging him to “get back on the couch and talk about how you’re feeling.”

When David later reappared on the show for his interview with Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, he was forced to issue an ‘apology’ to the famous red Muppet. “Elmo, I just want to apologize,” he said. “I’m really sorry.”

Fortunately, it seems like Elmo was feeling gracious, as he responded: “Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology.”

Elmo appeared on the show to discuss his week of unexpected internet fame. The Muppet went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) after asking his followers: “How is everybody doing?” The post was seen 200 million times, triggering an outpouring of what can only be described as trauma dumping. “I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking,” wrote one user, while another confessed, “Elmo I’m depressed and broke.”

I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking. — woshingo (@Woshingo) January 29, 2024