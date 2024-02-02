Home » Entertainment

Elmo Attacked on Live TV, “Somebody Had To Do It”

Elmo attacked on TV by Larry David

Credit: NBC TV Network

In one of the most unexpected pop culture events of the week, comedian Larry David issued an apology after attacking Elmo on live television.

Both the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and the Muppet best-known for Sesame Street were on Today yesterday morning (February 1) for separate interviews when David decided to crash the segment, spontaneously grabbing and swiping at Elmo’s face.

(Needless to say, the attack was unprovoked).

The hosts of the NBC morning show were shocked by the attack, with Savannah Guthrie shouting, “Larry, you’ve gone too far this time,” to which David responded, “Somebody had to do it.”

Elmo, meanwhile, declared “Mr Larry, Elmo loved you before,” before encouraging him to “get back on the couch and talk about how you’re feeling.”

Elmo on 'Sesame Street'
Credit: Sesame Workshop

When David later reappared on the show for his interview with Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, he was forced to issue an ‘apology’ to the famous red Muppet. “Elmo, I just want to apologize,” he said. “I’m really sorry.”

Fortunately, it seems like Elmo was feeling gracious, as he responded: “Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology.”

Elmo appeared on the show to discuss his week of unexpected internet fame. The Muppet went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) after asking his followers: “How is everybody doing?” The post was seen 200 million times, triggering an outpouring of what can only be described as trauma dumping. “I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking,” wrote one user, while another confessed, “Elmo I’m depressed and broke.”

Over 55,000 quotes and 17,000 responses later, he added: “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing.”

David, meanwhile, was on for a very different reason. The comedian is currently promoting the twelfth and final season of his comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which will wrap up in 2024 after 24 years on HBO. (We certainly didn’t have the end of the show leading to one of Hollywood’s most bizarre celebrity feuds, but that’s showbiz for you).

