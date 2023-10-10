Jerry Seinfeld Leaves Crowd Gasping With ‘Seinfeld’ News

It has been quite a few years since the world was given hope that the cast of Seinfeld might be up for a reunion. Though that last rumor happened in 2018, Jerry Seinfeld left his stand-up performance crowd gasping with news about his fan-favorite sitcom.

Related: ‘Ren & Stimpy’ Revival Receives Promising Update

Seinfeld is arguably the best sitcom ever made and has been a mainstay on network television since it ended in 1998. The series was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and followed a fictionalized version of the comedian. The sitcom was called “The Show About Nothing,” as it followed the everyday lives of Jerry, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Most sitcoms had stories of drama, togetherness, family, and more. Seinfeld followed a group of friends living in New York as they wrestled with innocuous daily activities like following a man with a cape. The series ran from 1989 to 1998, comprised of nine seasons and 180 episodes. As of February 2017, the series reportedly made a reported $4.07 billion through off-market syndication.

Netflix also jumped onto the syndication pile, paying over $500 million for Seinfeld to be on the streamer. Since its end in 1998, the sitcom has not been stopped, making it one of the most successful in television history. Series star Jerry Seinfeld has now indicated that a reunion is in the works.

Jerry Seinfeld Confirms ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion

Apart from being the star of the Seinfeld series, Jerry Seinfeld is a world-renowned stand-up comedian who has toured consistently for over 30 years. During a show in Boston, he let it slip that the cast from “The Show About Nothing” will be doing “something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Henry (@linda_pizzuti)

Per @linda_pizzuti on Instagram, a video showcased Jerry speaking to the crowd. Someone asked whether Jerry was a fan of the show’s ending. He replied with:

“The ending of the show? Well, I have a little secret with you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret. Here’s what i’ll tell you, ok? But you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending, that hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

Naturally, the crowd was full of people gasping at this news coming directly from Jerry. The last time he discussed a possible reunion was on the Ellen Degeneres show in 2018. She asked Jerry if Seinfeld could ever be revived like Will & Grace and Roseanne, with Jerry replying, “It’s possible.”

Though that was more of a coy response, the man has now confirmed that a reunion is imminent. We are unsure what that reunion will look like, but it’s exciting nonetheless. We would hope that the group of friends might get back together for a movie, which we imagine would be huge. A small mini-series would also be hilarious.

Related: ‘The Walking Dead’ TV Series Gets Unexpected Revival

Either way, the cast of Seinfeld reuniting after 25 years would be incredible. Well, we doubt that reunion will happen this year. It might be a 26-year reunion since the series ended, but thinking about the gang getting back together is exciting. As Elaine would say, “Shut UP!”

What do you think about a Seinfeld reunion? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!