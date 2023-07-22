Sneak Peak Drops for ‘Futurama’ Revival

Creator, Matt Groening, has been a pioneer in American animation for over thirty years. His creation of The Simpsons became a titan of animated programming that is still the longest running animated series in television history. Groening could have easily pulled a George Lucas and made this one culture-defining work his main notoriety. Yet, he chose to craft another animated classic, Futurama, that went through two cancellations, four series finales and now one Hulu revival. The resilient and acclaimed series had its fanbase waiting for the return of its 11th season at Comic-Con International.

Futurama was set thousands of years in the future on an Earth that is technologically advanced, but always teetering with self-annihilation. The story centered around Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a simple-minded 20th century slacker who accidentally cryogenically freezes himself into the future. He would be reunited with his distant relative, Professor Farnsworth (also Billy West) who has his uncle become an intergalactic courier. Fry would attempt to make sense of his new reality with his best friend, an alcoholic robot named Bender (John DiMaggio) and an intrepid, one-eyed love interest, Leela (Katey Sagal).

The gang would engage in hilarious misadventures as they explored the universe and were presented with deep themes of Existentialism, String Theory, and “Death by Snu-Snu.” Every example, but the last were theoretical physics references that were actually backed by real scientists. Matt Groening wanted the lore of time and space to be believable in this world. So the tongue-in-cheek humor, funny, meme-able characters and thought-provoking themes led to a fandom that gathered in Ballroom 20 after 10 years.

The attendees were greeted by Matt Groening (creator), David X. Cohen (head writer), and voice actors John DiMaggio, Phil Lamarr, Lauren Tom, Maurice LaMarche, Tress McNeille, David Herman, Katey Sagal and Billy West. Here is what they did for fans to promote the newest season:

They announced the release of 10 brand-new episodes with 10 more slated afterwards.

They stated that the 11th season takes place directly after the last series finale, “Meanwhile,” from 2013 where Fry and Leela went back to when time first froze.

The voice cast performed a table read of the first act of the series finale, “Meanwhile.”

The panel debuted the first episode to the newest season.

Groening and Edmund Fong participate in a drawing competition.

Followed by a Q&A where they reassured fans that the essence of the show will be left intact, but will have updated humor relevant to today like, “TV binging,” “pandemics,” “crypto-currency” and “cancel culture.’

Fans were excited to have the entire cast return to reprise their characters and that the first episode will drop next week. Revivals do not always work, but the fact Matt Groening is still attached to the franchise bodes well for the next season on Hulu.

Season 11 of Futurama will premiere Monday, July 24, 2023. All 10 seasons are available on Hulu and syndicated on Comedy Central.