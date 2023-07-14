Fate of ‘The Simpsons’ Finally Revealed by Fox

The Simpsons TV series has been one of the fundamental backbones to the Fox Network. It has been around almost as long as the network itself when it debuted in December 1989. The titan of animated programming had humble origins as a series of animated shorts on the Tracy Ullman Show. Its segments became a fan-favorite, which led Fox to expand the yellow-skinned family of five to receive their own series. Now, The Simpsons is currently the longest running American animated show in television history. 35 years later, fans have been waiting to see if the show’s historic run will still continue.

This cartoon powerhouse was the first animated series to be primetime television that raked in millions of viewers every week. The show reached its peak of 33.6 million people tuning into the watch the misadventures of the irreverent family and the other wacky Springfield citizens. The Simpsons would become a cultural institution in entertainment that inspired countless amounts of merchandise, video games, board games, memes and even a theme park attraction and a successful 2007 theatrical feature. Viewership has steadily declined over the years to an average of 1.9 million viewers yearly. The decline in viewers and relevancy had many fans speculating on whether The Simpsons’ days on television were numbered.

Fox has finally released the fate of the Simpson clan and they have confirmed this: The only certainties in life are — death, taxes, and The Simpsons still running on TV. The animated mainstay has been renewed for its 35th and 36th season. The season premiere of Season 35 will debut this Fall. It will be accompanied by the other animated centerpieces of Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. The three shows are part of Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup of programming.

For those that have not seen The Simpsons or have lost track of their exploits over the years, the first 33 seasons are now streaming on Disney+. The most recent 34th season can only be viewed on Hulu currently.

Season 35 of The Simpsons is set to debut on October 1, 2023 at 8 PM, EST.