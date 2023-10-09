Netflix Axes Hundreds of Popular Movies, TV Shows in Content Purge

Netflix has become the single most popular streaming service in the world, but it’s about to lose a crazy amount of content.

With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, Netflix has become a household name, offering a diverse range of genres and content for viewers of all tastes. Its user-friendly interface and personalized recommendations have made it a go-to platform for millions of subscribers worldwide, fundamentally changing the landscape of the entertainment industry and how we access and enjoy content, but that doesn’t mean that the streaming platform hasn’t been met with some controversy.

Netflix recently introduced password crackdowns, which make it impossible for subscribers to share their password with friends and family who live outside of their home network to use their account unless they subscribe to a more expensive option. Netflix offers three different tiers of plans— Standard with Ads, Standard without Ads, and Premium.

While this move may have initially lost the company some subscribers, Netflix remains committed to its updated agreements for users. Though studies are still being done on the effects it might have on the company, nothing has been finalized right now. Amid the password sharing, it has been reported that Netflix intends to increase prices again once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood come to an end, which may lead to many fans dropping off the streaming platform even if they do love some of the popular hits like Stranger Things and Wednesday.

In October, the streaming platform has said goodbye to numerous movies and television shows, and the list is continuing to grow as we progress through the rest of the month, according to recent reports.

On October 1, Netflix subscribers in the U.S. bid farewell to a diverse array of films, including the sci-fi mystery of Annihilation (2018), the comedic antics of The Benchwarmers (2006), and the espionage thriller Clear and Present Danger (1994). Horror enthusiasts lost access to Doom (2005), while fans of classic coming-of-age tales saw The Breakfast Club (1985) and Bridesmaids (2011) depart. The humorous world of Funny People (2009) was no longer accessible, and the gripping crime drama The Departed (2006) left viewers in suspense.

Various genres, from comedy in How High (2001) to action in Hanna (2011) and romance in It’s Complicated (2009), bid their adieu, along with the laughs of The Five-Year Engagement (2012). The departure list also included animated adventures like Monster Trucks (2016) and Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014), as well as classics like Jumanji (1995). Horror fans lost access to Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4 (2010, 2011, 2012), while legal drama enthusiasts said goodbye to Primal Fear (1996), and music lovers lost the life story of Ray Charles in Ray (2004).

The iconic Rocky franchise (1976-1990) also took its leave, and the enigmatic Shutter Island (2010) closed its doors in the UK. Comedy fans lost Slap Shot (1977), and the dark reimagining of Snow White in Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) disappeared from US Netflix. Trekkies had to seek their interstellar adventures elsewhere as Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) left the US. Lastly, Ted (2012), This Christmas (2007), and the epic love story of Titanic (1997) also said their farewells.

October 2: On this day, Netflix subscribers in the US saw The Rental (2020) vanish from their screens.

October 3: Jexi (2019) departed from US Netflix on this date.

October 5: US viewers said goodbye to the action-packed The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), and The Expendables 3 (2014).

October 6: In the UK, Monster Hunter (2020) disappeared from Netflix.

October 9: UK subscribers lost access to Now You See Me 2 (2016).

October 10: Viewers in the UK will say their farewells to The Last Airbender (2010), while in the US, Missing Link (2019) and Occupation: Rainfall (2020) departed.

October 11: On this day, The Stand-In (2020) will leave Netflix in the US.

October 12: A Netflix Original titled Kuntilanak will be removed from the streaming platform on this date.

October 15: Viewers will lose access to the Indian biographical drama Sanju (2018).

October 16: US subscribers will say goodbye to 47 Ronin (2013) and 2 Hearts (2020), which will also be removed from the UK catalog.

October 17: US Netflix will remove Baadshaho (2017), In a Valley of Violence (2016), Mr Chandramouli (2018), and Unfriended (2014).

October 18: Howards End (1992) will depart from UK Netflix.

October 19: Running with the Devil (2019) bids farewell to UK viewers.

October 20: US subscribers will lose access to Ghadi (2013), while in the UK, Out of Life (1991), Taxi Ballad (2019), and Under the Bombs (2007) will be removed.

October 21: In the UK, viewers will say goodbye to Bosta (2005), while in the US, The Kite (2003), Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020), West Beirut (1998), What Did I Mess (2018), and Zozo (2005) will be removed.

October 22: The Beginning of Life (2016) and Bending the Arc (2017) will be removed from Netflix on this date.

In addition to the movies that will be axed from the streaming platform, several other television shows and documentaries will be removed, as well. On October 1, US subscribers bid adieu to beloved shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Chappelle’s Show, Hatfields & McCoys, and 60 Days In season three. On October 2, Desmond’s left the UK catalog. On October 5, Adult Material departed from UK Netflix. October 11 sees the removal of Blood Pact (Netflix Original) in the US. On October 14, The Rise of Phoenixes (Netflix Original) will leave the US catalog. October 16 marks the departure of Half & Half and One on One from US Netflix. On October 20, Accidentally in Love (Netflix Original) and Ask the Doctor (Netflix Original) will be removed.

While many of these television shows and movies have already been removed, you’ll need to check out Netflix soon if you’re going to watch any of the other titles before their removal dates, which will happen throughout this month.

What are your thoughts on this content purge from Netflix? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!