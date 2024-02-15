Study Finds That Planning a Disney Trip Will Make You Happier

If you love visiting Disney Parks around the world, the results of a study by researcher Michelle Gielan won’t shock you.

According to a Disney Parks Blog post about Gielan’s research, she discovered “that 97 percent of respondents reported having a trip [to a Disney theme park] planned makes them happier. Seventy-one percent of respondents felt greater levels of energy when they had a trip planned in the next six months.”

If you’ve ever seen this magical pop-up on your computer screen after booking a Disney resort trip, you know the surge of excitement you feel when you see Mickey Mouse and “I’m Going to Disneyland Resort!” or “I’m Going to Walt Disney World Resort!”

Gielan’s research, which can be viewed in full here, was part of the Let’s Go There initiative, which is a travel industry wide effort spearheaded by the U.S. Travel Association:

The Let’s Go There Coalition engaged happiness researcher Michelle Gielan from the Institute for Applied Positive Research to field this study to understand the impact of booking travel on happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sample consisted of 263 U.S.-based adults, aged 18 and older. The online survey was conducted August 21-24, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is proud to be involved with the Let’s Go There campaign. President and Managing Director of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Jill Estorino is a co-chair of the Let’s Go There coalition. Estorino told Disney Parks Blog:

“This campaign is a first step in inspiring Americans to think about planning a vacation, and encouraging them to look forward to experiencing the wonder and joy—and even magic—that only travel can offer.”

Do you have a Disney trip planned right now? Tell us your thoughts on just planning a Disney vacation making you happier! Do you agree?