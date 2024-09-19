New Disney World Alerts for 2025: What Planners Need to Know Now

Planning a Disney World vacation in 2025 requires some careful consideration, especially when it comes to your hotel choice.

There are several key warnings to be aware of that could impact your experience, whether you’re familiar with planning a trip to Disney World or not.

From upcoming refurbishments at Bay Lake Tower and the Yacht Club to pool closures and rising costs for premium amenities like Skyliner proximity, there’s a lot to consider when booking your stay. Here’s what you need to know to ensure a smooth experience and avoid potential disruptions during your trip.

One of the biggest factors that could affect your stay is the extensive refurbishment planned for Bay Lake Tower and Disney’s Yacht Club in 2025. Renovations are a regular part of Disney’s strategy to keep its resorts in top shape, but they can sometimes disrupt your vacation.

Guests may experience noise during the day or see certain areas and amenities temporarily closed off. The good news is that Disney does its best to minimize guest impact, but it’s something to be aware of, particularly if your chosen resort is undergoing significant upgrades.

These renovations will be going on until September 2025 for Bay Lake Tower, and they’ll be happening from January 2025 through May 2025 at Disney’s Yacht Club.

Pool closures are another important consideration. Stormalong Bay, a fan-favorite pool located at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, is slated for maintenance, as is the Fantasia Pool at the All-Star Movies Resort.

Both pools are beloved for their unique features—Stormalong Bay is practically a mini-water park, and Fantasia Pool is perfect for families with younger kids. A closed pool could put a damper on your relaxation time, especially if swimming is a key part of your vacation. Make sure to check maintenance schedules before booking to avoid disappointment.

The Disney Skyliner, Disney’s aerial gondola system, is another factor to keep in mind. Resorts near Skyliner stations, like Caribbean Beach and Pop Century, provide a quick, scenic route to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

However, staying near a Skyliner station often comes with a higher price tag. If convenience is important to you, this may be worth the extra cost, but for budget-conscious travelers, the standard rooms farther from the station might be a better option.

Preferred rooms at Disney’s value and moderate resorts are also an area where you could end up paying more for convenience. These rooms are located closer to dining, transportation, and other key amenities, but they come with an added charge.

The benefit of a preferred room can be marginal, especially in smaller resorts where the distance between standard and preferred rooms isn’t much. Weighing the value of a preferred room against the additional cost is essential when planning your trip.

Finally, always be on the lookout for potential discounts or promotions that coincide with these refurbishments and closures. Disney often offers deals like free dining plans or reduced hotel rates when resorts are undergoing significant changes. These promotions can help offset the inconvenience of construction or pool closures, and sometimes the disruption is minimal enough that the savings make up for it.

Overall, your hotel choice for a Disney World vacation in 2025 requires some extra thought, especially considering the ongoing refurbishments, pool closures, and price increases tied to convenience. With the right planning and awareness of potential disruptions, you can still enjoy a magical vacation without any unexpected hiccups. Make sure to stay updated on these warnings and adjust your plans accordingly for the best experience possible!

Where are you planning to stay on your next Walt Disney World trip? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!