Last Chance: Multiple Areas of Walt Disney World Resort To Shut Down

Multiple areas of Walt Disney World Resort are set to shut down. If you’re planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” you should know that there are major developments on the horizon.

Walt Disney World Resort is entering a period of significant transformation. With multiple refurbishments, closures, and a massive investment plan, the resort is set to enhance guest experiences through extensive upgrades and expansions. However, these changes come with temporary disruptions that visitors should be aware of.

One of the most notable closures currently affecting the Disney park is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This popular attraction has been closed for refurbishment since early 2024, and, as of now, Disney has not announced a reopening date. The closure is part of a broader effort to maintain and enhance the ride experiences across the park, ensuring safety and state-of-the-art features for its guests.

Adding to the list of refurbishments, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will also see significant updates, we have learned. Starting from July 1 through July 31, 2024, the World Premiere Food Court will undergo a renovation to presumably update its facilities and improve the dining experience. During this period, Disney is directing guests to use the My Disney Experience app for mobile ordering. This service will feature a limited menu and is designed to minimize inconvenience by providing an efficient alternative to onsite dining.

Further, the Fantasia Pool at the same resort is scheduled for routine maintenance from January to April 2025. While the pool is closed, guests will encounter construction activities, though these are restricted to daytime to minimize disruptions. Visitors looking to enjoy some aquatic fun can use the Duck Pond Pool, which will remain open to accommodate resort guests.

These renovations and closures are likely part of a colossal $60 billion investment plan announced by Disney to enhance its global tourism offerings, with a significant portion earmarked for the Walt Disney World Resort. This investment underscores Disney’s commitment to reinventing its attractions and expanding its parks to include more themed experiences.

Rumors suggest exciting developments are on the horizon for Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom. At Animal Kingdom, there’s speculation about a major overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A., possibly making way for attractions based on popular franchises such as Indiana Jones and Encanto. This would mark a significant thematic shift and could attract a broader audience, blending classic adventure with contemporary magical elements.

Magic Kingdom is not left behind in the expansion plans. Disney has teased a project titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” Although the details remain shrouded in mystery, this expansion could potentially connect to or extend the storyline of the adjacent Frontierland area. This project is expected to commence following the completion of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and updates to the Country Bear Jamboree, both of which are part of the broader refurbishment efforts in Frontierland.

In a new announcement, Disney shared new information on the upcoming attraction renewal.

“The Country Bears are getting ready to put on a new show that pays homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville! While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include easter eggs from the beginning to the end including a familiar tune fans may remember, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music. Here’s a look at one of the clips we shared at Destination D23!”

While the ongoing and upcoming refurbishments and closures might pose a temporary inconvenience to visitors, these efforts are part of Disney’s broader strategy to enhance its parks and offer more immersive, diverse, and technologically advanced experiences. The anticipation of new attractions and the promise of improved facilities align with Disney’s long-standing commitment to innovation and magic.

For fans and visitors, these developments are both exciting and a test of patience. Staying informed through the Disney app and planning visits around the refurbishment schedules can help ensure that the magic of Disney remains undiminished, even as it transforms.

