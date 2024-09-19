Disney World Confirms Major 2026 Closure That Will Alter 10,000+ Vacations

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort is always a magical trip when guests get to experience the theme parks, but there is also a lot that guests can do at their resorts, especially if they are staying on property at a Disney resort.

Staying at a Disney resort offers an experience that extends beyond just a place to sleep—it immerses you in the magic of Disney from the moment you wake up until you fall asleep.

One of the key benefits is convenience. Disney resort guests enjoy perks such as early access to theme park reservations and the option for Early Theme Park Entry, allowing them to beat the crowds and start their day of adventure before non-resort guests.

The resorts also provide complimentary transportation to and from all Disney parks, making it easy to hop between attractions without the hassle of driving or parking.

Disney resorts come in a variety of styles, catering to different budgets and themes. For luxury seekers, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa offers Victorian elegance, top-notch dining, and stunning views of Cinderella Castle.

Families may enjoy the playful theming of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, where giant sculptures of favorite characters bring the movies to life. Meanwhile, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort transports guests to a tropical paradise with its lush surroundings, beachfront location, and fantastic dining options like ‘Ohana and Trader Sam’s.

One of the most celebrated aspects of staying at a Disney resort is the spectacular pools, each uniquely themed to match the hotel. For instance, Stormalong Bay at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club is often considered the best pool on property.

This three-acre water wonderland includes a lazy river, sand-bottomed pools, and a massive water slide that starts from a pirate ship. Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Uzima Springs Pool offers a more tranquil experience with its lush African-inspired surroundings and views of the savanna.

These pools aren’t just for cooling off—they’re full-fledged attractions that bring the Disney magic to every splash, making them a huge draw for families and resort guests alike.

Plus, if you are from an area of the world that is not typically hot year-round, you may be looking forward to some of those non-theme park days where you can enjoy the pool and just relax. That is why it is important for guests to know if a pool is ever going to be under refurbishment.

Disney has announced that the Surfboard Bay Pool and kiddie pool at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort will be closed for maintenance from January to late April 2026. While this may impact your Disney World vacation plans, there are still plenty of other pool options available.

Guests staying at All-Star Sports during this time can enjoy the Grand Slam Leisure Pool or visit the pools at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort.

Disney is providing ample notice of the closure to allow guests to plan their trips accordingly. While there may be some construction noise during the day, Disney strives to minimize disruptions.

Other Disney Resort Refurbishments to Look Out For

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort will undergo a lengthy refurbishment in 2025, impacting the availability of Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool. The closure is scheduled to last from January to June 2025.

Guests staying at the resort during this period can still enjoy the Tidal, Admiral, and Dunes Cove leisure pools. However, the closure may influence guests’ decisions on where to stay in 2025, especially considering the resort’s high price point.

In addition to the pool closure, the Yacht Club side of the hotel will undergo room renovations from January to May 2025. This may result in construction noise and fewer available rooms.

While the room renovations at Yacht Club may offer a modern aesthetic, some guests have expressed concerns about the lack of Disney theming. The renovations are being carried out by external teams instead of Imagineering, which may contribute to the more generic feel.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort will also be undergoing room refurbishments in 2025, impacting the availability of rooms on the Bay Lake side.

Despite the closures and renovations, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort remains a desirable destination due to its convenient location near EPCOT. However, guests planning to stay during this period should be aware of the potential disruptions and consider alternative accommodations if necessary.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort will be undergoing maintenance on the Fantasia Pool from January to April 2025. Guests can use the Duck Pond Pool during this time.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn is currently undergoing a multi-year refurbishment. While the room renovations are complete, work on the BoardWalk itself is ongoing. The new Cake Bake Shop Restaurant is expected to open in late 2024.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is expanding with the construction of a new DVC tower. This construction will continue through 2026, potentially impacting views of the theme park and surrounding areas. The new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is scheduled to open on December 17, 2024.

Disney is providing updates on these construction projects and advising guests to be aware of potential noise and disruptions during their stays.

Would you look at a different Disney resort if you knew the main pool would be closed during your stay?