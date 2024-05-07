Unprecedented Disney World Shutdown Results in Thousands Bussed Away and Displaced

Another closure has been reported at Walt Disney World Resort, requiring thousands to be moved away by buses.

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort, not only is it fun to visit the theme parks, but picking your home resort that you will be staying at is also part of the magic. Disney World has over 25 resorts for guests to choose from, all of which vary in price points to help fit your budget. You can be economical and stay at Disney’s All-Star Resorts with larger-than-life theming, or you can spend nearly $1000 per night (on average) for a luxury stay at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, steps away from the Magic Kingdom.

Staying at a Disney resort ensures that the magic you feel when you see Mickey Mouse at EPCOT never stops, with cast members caring for you every step of the way. There are also tons of activities and theming to explore at all the resorts, making them attractive.

One of the most popular amenities at every Disney resort is the pool. Each resort has at least one super large pool themed to the resort’s aesthetic. For example, the main pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach looks like a pirate fortress, and at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, The Big Blue Pool is themed to Finding Nemo.

No matter where you stay, your pool will certainly be another step of immersive magic that you can enjoy while vacationing in the most magical place on earth.

With the swimming pools being such a popular offering, removing your pool from your stay entirely can be disappointing.

Sometimes, pools do need to shut down and undergo refurbishments, which can take anywhere from days to months, depending on the location. Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort is a good example of an upcoming pool closure that will be very lengthy, as Stormalong Bay, one of the most popular pools at Disney, known for its sand bottom floor, will be closing from January 2025 to May 2025.

Disney has not given guests a plan for a replacement pool, but it is likely that with Disney’s BoardWalk Inn just a few steps away, guests will be granted access to use that pool during their stay.

Today, we learned that Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter has closed down its pool, Doubloon Lagoon, for an indefinite period of time.

The Walt Disney World Reddit page shared a post from the Disney Travel Agent website, which is not a public site, that now reads:

“Due to unexpected maintenance, the Doubloon Lagoon Pool at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is currently closed. The spa and children’s activity area remain open from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the closure, shuttle service will be provided to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, where guests can enjoy the Ol’ Man Island Pool. Shuttle service to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. Should guests need further assistance, please encourage them to visit the resort front desk.”

The guest who posted this notice stated that there is no indicated end date for the unexpected refurbishment, but it appears to be more than a few hours due to the bus protocol that has been put in place. The pool recently reopened from an extended refurbishment that lasted from January to April of this year, so this closure is certainly unprecedented.

This is the second recent closure at Disney’s Port Orleans French Quarter, which also recently had its ferry service to Disney Springs discontinued due to the lack of water in the river.

As the notice explains, there is a bus service to and from Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside for guests to use if they still want to swim. Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside is the larger of the two hotels, allowing it to have its main pool, Ol’ Man Island, and a secondary pool with less theming. This will make it much easier for Disney to accommodate the thousands of guests without a pool to enjoy.

Guests can also walk between the resorts on the designated pathway. However, it is a longer walk and will likely take guests at least 15 minutes or more to arrive at the pool. Therefore, the bus option may be more tempting for some. The post did not state where the bus can be picked up, as the resort has multiple bus stops due to its size, but visiting the lobby and asking a cast member at the front desk or calling from your room should solve that issue.

Would you be upset if Disney shut down your resort pool without notice?