Two Disney Resorts To Commence Onsite Closures Imminently

Two resorts at Walt Disney World will commence their onsite closures this month, and guests heading there should be aware of what to expect.

Walt Disney World Resort’s accommodation offer is remarkable. From family rooms to campsites to grand villa suites, and all with that Disney magic charm, one would be hard-pressed to find such a robust assortment anywhere else. The hotels on property are hugely popular, too, with thousands of guests opting to level up their Disney vacation with a stay at one of the resorts.

But, those heading out to one of these two resorts in the coming weeks will face onsite closures that may make their vacation just that little more challenging.

Beginning in January 2024 and running through April 2024, the Doubloon Lagoon pool at Disney’s Port Orleans — French Quarter will be closed to all guests. This is for routine maintenance. The three to four-month closure of the pool will mean guests staying at Port Orleans — French Quarter will have to head up the Sassagoula River for a dip in the Ol’ Man Island pool at Disney’s Port Orleans — Riverside.

In a similar fashion, the Fuentes del Morro pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will also be closed. This onsite closure is seemingly slightly shorter than the one over at Port Orleans — French Quarter, lasting from January to late March. Disney states that guests staying at the moderate resort are able to use any of the other five leisure pools at the hotel, although these do not include waterslides or play areas.

In addition to the pool closure at Caribbean Beach, the Disney Skyliner will also go dark for a short period of time. Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, the Disney Skyliner is closing from January 16 through January 21, with an extended closure between Disney’s Riviera Resort and the International Gateway at EPCOT lasting until January 27, 2024. Disney will add a complimentary bus service during the closure.

