Marvel Actor Calls MCU Experience “Soul-Destroying”

In a recent interview, a Black Widow (2021) actor revealed that their experience has been “soul-destroying” and made them feel like they were “kicked in the balls.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most successful film franchise of all time, and many of the actors have loved their time. Tom Holland is always thankful to have played Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Samuel L. Jackson seems to want to play Nick Fury forever.

That being said, not everyone wants to return. For example, Robert Downey Jr. feels like he has done all he can do with Tony Stark/Iron Man, and it’s the same with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. However, one Marvel actor was ready to leave their project before it was even released.

‘Black Widow’ Actor Compared Marvel Experience To “Getting Kicked in the Balls”

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Ray Winstone, who starred in Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, opened up about his experience working with Marvel Studios. Needless to say, it was less than ideal. In fact, he hated it.

“It was fine until you have to do the reshoots. Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

Winstone then revealed that he actually wanted to leave the film but was unable to do so.

“I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls.”

In the end, it looks like they couldn’t make the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) actor didn’t do that bad of a job because Dreykov remains one of the more compelling villains in the MCU.

