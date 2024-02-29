Home » Entertainment » DC

Marvel Star Still Hates First Superhero Experience

Thor grabbing Thanos by the side of the head

Credit: Marvel Studios

More than a decade after it happened, one Marvel star is still hating on his first experience starring in a superhero film.

The Avengers during the Battle of New York
Credit: Marvel Studios

With the overall success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to assume that superhero movies are almost guaranteed to make money or create superstars. For example, Iron Man (2008) revitalized the career of Robert Downey Jr., Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) took Chris Evans to new heights, and Black Panther (2018) made Chadwick Boseman a household name.

However, not every superhero project has been a success. Take, for example, Jonah Hex (2010). Largely regarded as one of the worst superhero films ever made, it earned a paltry 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and only made $11 million at the box office on a $47 million budget. Many people hate the film, but it seems that no one hated it more than star Josh Brolin.

Marvel Icon Josh Brolin Really REALLY Hates ‘Jonah Hex’

Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) staring forward
Credit: Warner Bros.

While promoting Dune: Part Two (2024) in an interview with GQ, Josh Brolin spoke about his superhero past, specifically regarding the box office bomb Jonah Hex. Needless to say, he was not fond of the experience and wasn’t afraid of letting people know about it.

“I won’t ever stop s******* on Jonah Hex because it was a s***** f****** movie!”

Throughout his career, Brolin had been incredibly vocal about the film, often saying that director Jimmy Hayward was too inexperienced to turn Jonah Hex into a successful movie.

Josh Brolin as Jonah Hex behind the scenes with director Jimmy Hayward
Credit: Warner Bros.

That being said, the No Country For Old Men (2007) star has softened over the years. He and Hayward recently reconnected, and the director apologized for “his part in the mess.” He then revealed that Hayward had developed bone cancer that required facial reconstruction

“It reminded me [that] you can’t just keep s******* on somebody. I don’t know what the f***’s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing.”

Cable (Josh Brolin) holding Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) on the Deadpool 2 poster
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Fortunately, it seems that Brolin has had a much better superhero experience since then, having played the iconic MCU villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as well as Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018). And with Dune: Part Two just around the corner, it’s safe to assume he’ll be doing just fine.

