Marvel Star Still Hates First Superhero Experience

More than a decade after it happened, one Marvel star is still hating on his first experience starring in a superhero film.

Related: Tom Holland Replaced for Future ‘Spider-Man’ Release

With the overall success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to assume that superhero movies are almost guaranteed to make money or create superstars. For example, Iron Man (2008) revitalized the career of Robert Downey Jr., Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) took Chris Evans to new heights, and Black Panther (2018) made Chadwick Boseman a household name.

However, not every superhero project has been a success. Take, for example, Jonah Hex (2010). Largely regarded as one of the worst superhero films ever made, it earned a paltry 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and only made $11 million at the box office on a $47 million budget. Many people hate the film, but it seems that no one hated it more than star Josh Brolin.

Marvel Icon Josh Brolin Really REALLY Hates ‘Jonah Hex’

While promoting Dune: Part Two (2024) in an interview with GQ, Josh Brolin spoke about his superhero past, specifically regarding the box office bomb Jonah Hex. Needless to say, he was not fond of the experience and wasn’t afraid of letting people know about it.

“I won’t ever stop s******* on Jonah Hex because it was a s***** f****** movie!”

Throughout his career, Brolin had been incredibly vocal about the film, often saying that director Jimmy Hayward was too inexperienced to turn Jonah Hex into a successful movie.

Related: Report: Chris Pratt Axed From $3.98 Billion Franchise

That being said, the No Country For Old Men (2007) star has softened over the years. He and Hayward recently reconnected, and the director apologized for “his part in the mess.” He then revealed that Hayward had developed bone cancer that required facial reconstruction

“It reminded me [that] you can’t just keep s******* on somebody. I don’t know what the f***’s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing.”

Related: Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger, Scarlet Witch, To Get Name Change in MCU: Report

Fortunately, it seems that Brolin has had a much better superhero experience since then, having played the iconic MCU villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as well as Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018). And with Dune: Part Two just around the corner, it’s safe to assume he’ll be doing just fine.

What is your favorite Josh Brolin performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!