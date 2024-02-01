Report: Chris Pratt Axed From $3.98 Billion Franchise

Actor Chris Pratt is reportedly being removed from the next installment of a franchise that has seen major success at the box office.

Chris Pratt has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood because of his work in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Mario Bros., and Jurassic World. While fans have been holding out hope he might reprise some of these iconic roles again in the future, it seems that he (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) are done in their roles with the Jurassic World franchise, at least for the time being.

Jurassic World 4 has officially been announced following the success of Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), which brought in more than $3.98 billion at the box office. Each of the three films, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, brought in more than $1 billion at the box office apiece.

However, reports indicate that Universal Pictures is set to go in a different direction.

ComingSoon.net shared that the fourth installment of the franchise will not be a “reboot.” Instead, it will be set in the same world but with a different story.

“Similar to how Jurassic World relaunched the franchise after three Jurassic Park movies, the next entry is sent to relaunch the franchise with an “all-new storyline”. THR reported that original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp is back to pen the script, which is already far along in the process.”

Using a different story, however, means that the stars of the last films will likely be left behind, at least for the time being. Just as stars of the Jurassic Park franchise, including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, returned for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Chris Pratt has his fair share of projects set for the future. The report indicates he’s already on board for multiple films, including The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, The Terminal List Season 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, and a future Avengers project. While some of these have yet to be confirmed, there’s no doubt the actor will have a busy schedule moving forward.

The Jurassic World franchise, which began in 2015 with the film of the same name, has captivated audiences worldwide with its thrilling blend of science fiction and adventure. Set in the same universe as the iconic Jurassic Park series, this modern incarnation takes place on the fictional Isla Nublar, where genetically engineered dinosaurs once again roam the Earth. The franchise, spearheaded by director Colin Trevorrow and producer Steven Spielberg, has continued to evolve with subsequent installments like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and, finally, Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

What do you think about Jurassic World being taken in a different direction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!