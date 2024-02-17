Plus Size Guests Help Others Find the Best Disney Beds

All kinds of families, couples, friend groups, and solo travelers visit The Most Magical Place on Earth. With over 25 Resort hotels, Walt Disney World has room types for every party and budget. From deluxe Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Villas to Moderate Resort suites, Value Resort rooms to campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, the Central Florida Disney park has it all.

A traditional two-bed hotel room fits up to four guests. For bigger parties that don’t want to split into two rooms or purchase a pricey suite, select Walt Disney World Resort hotels offer non-traditional, space-saving beds that increase standard room capacity from four to five or six. Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, for example, offers pull-down trundle beds. A recent renovation added space-saving Murphy beds to Value Resort hotels, though the rooms still only sleep four.

Sleeping on a pull-out couch or thin trundle mattress instead of a luxurious Resort mattress after walking 20,000 steps at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios intimidates some guests. That’s where @plussizeparkhoppers come in–the influencers recently reviewed alternative bed options at multiple Disney Resort hotels. They shared their findings on TikTok:

Katie, Sarah, Deanna, Ashley, and Stephanie describe themselves as “five plus size friends” who review Walt Disney World Resort experiences from a plus size perspective. The group made this video for theme park fans who’ve “ever worried about fitting in a non-traditional bed at a Disney World Resort.”

Of course, it’s not about literally physically fitting in the beds, but comfort. The influencers started with the Murphy bed at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. To access the mattress, guests simply move two chairs away from the wooden table and pull down on the large silver handle.

“Katie gave the Murphy bed at All-Star Movies an eight out of ten,” one of the guests said. “She said that it was pretty comfortable and almost felt like a regular bed. It held up to Sarah’s dancing and was way sturdier than we expected.”

Next, the guests moved to a Deluxe Resort hotel: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Select rooms feature a sofa that easily flips into a mattress.

“This was actually really easy to pull out and even came with instructions,” the guest explained. “This bed was surprisingly sturdy but definitely thinner than a traditional mattress… definitely not as comfortable as the Murphy bed, but not too bad.”

Lastly, the influencers stayed in a one-bedroom Villa at Disney’s Old Key West Resort. This room featured a pull-out couch and a pull-out sleeper chair.

“The pull-out couch was pretty easy to pull out, as shown by Sarah here,” the Disney Resort guest said. “The mattress is visibly much thinner than a traditional mattress, but Sarah and Deanna found it sturdy and comfortable enough for one night. We didn’t stay there for longer than a night, so we’re not sure how it would’ve felt for longer… It’s probably smaller than a queen-size mattress, but they were both able to fit comfortably.”

Though just as easy to pull out, the sleeper chair was smaller than a standard twin-size mattress.

“This was definitely more narrow than a twin, and the mattress was extremely thin,” they explained. “Overall, this was the least comfortable bed and was probably more suitable for a child. Katie said that it was more comfortable sleeping in it as a chair than it was as the pull-out bed.”

The Murphy bed at Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Pop Century Resort came out on top, but it’s also the only one that doesn’t add capacity to the room. Families should consider balancing comfort and cost when choosing a Walt Disney World Resort hotel room.

Have you tried Murphy beds, trundle beds, pull-out couches, or other non-traditional beds at Walt Disney World hotels? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Walt Disney World Resort guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Walt Disney World Resort operations.