Disney Park Makes ‘Star Wars’ U-Turn, Beloved Staple Returning Soon

A month after their sudden disappearance, the Mandalorian and Grogu are heading back to one Disney park.

The Mandalorian and Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) have fast become fan-favorites at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, with the pair making frequent appearances throughout Galaxy’s Edge.

Considering their popularity, it seemed like an obvious choice to add the duo to Disneyland Paris, despite the resort lacking its own Star Wars land. In January, it was revealed that Din Djarin and Grogu were now permanent residents in Discoveryland (the Disneyland Paris equivalent of Tomorrowland) where guests could wait in line to meet them throughout the day.

But just as soon as they arrived, the pair mysteriously disappeared. In early February, the meet-and-greet site was abruptly removed from Disneyland Park, with the listing also scrubbed from both the Disneyland Paris app and website.

With no news on why the decision was made to axe the characters – who regularly generated long lines – it was assumed that Disney had decided to axe the meet and greet. Now, however, the Mandalorian and Grogu finally have a return date from a galaxy far, far away.

According to DLP Report, the duo will be available for meet and greets from March 4, 2024.

It’s currently unclear whether this is a permanent return and if this was just a seasonal break for the character. As usual, it’s thought that the meet-and-greet will primarily be for the Mandalorian, with Grogu sporadically joining him at certain times throughout the day.

Until recently, it was thought that guests could expect plenty more Star Wars fun at Disneyland Paris. It was previously announced that Walt Disney Studios Park would debut its own version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, in addition to Avengers Campus (which opened in 2022) and World of Frozen (which is currently under construction).

However, these plans have since been scrubbed from the action plan for Disney’s most unpopular theme park, with some theorizing that The Lion King (1994) may instead serve as inspiration for the land’s theme.

There have also been whispers that Disneyland Park may become the new home for Galaxy’s Edge. The park (which hasn’t received a new attraction in nearly 20 years) is currently home to a Star Wars version of Space Mountain known as Hyperspace Mountain, as well as Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.

