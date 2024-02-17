Home » Entertainment » Star Wars

Confirmed: Pedro Pascal Is Not ‘The Mandalorian’ Anymore (And Reportedly Hasn’t Been for a While)

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding the Darksaber in 'The Mandalorian'

It’s been confirmed that Pedro Pascal no longer plays The Mandalorian – at least, not physically.

Actress Emily Swallow, who stars as The Armorer in the Disney+ series, recently revealed in an appearance on The Brotherly Love Pod that Pascal does not appear on set to portray the character anymore.

Cara Dune, The Mandalorian, and Greef Karga in 'The Mandalorian'
“Din Djarin is a wonderful stew of basically three different guys,” Swallow said. “Pedro at this point, is just doing the voice. Brendan Wayne is the main guy that’s in the suit, he’s John Wayne’s grandson. And that’s why Mando walks a little bit like a cowboy.”

Swallow went on to explain how Wayne stepped into the Mando suit from the beginning, even before Lucasfilm was less “open” about the fact that Pascal rarely put on the suit for himself. During this time, other people stepped in to provide the Mandalorian’s physical appearance, but Wayne soon proved himself to be the number one choice.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) being healed by IG-11 (Taika Waititi) in 'The Mandalorian' S1
As well as Pascal and Wayne, Swallow also added that Lateef Crowder is the “badass fighting machine” that serves as the Mandalorian’s stunt double.

Pedro Pascal himself has noted that he rarely appears as the actual Mandalorian; instead, he just provides ADR voiceovers for the character. “There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it,” he said in an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Actor’s Roundtable. “But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount. But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

Grogu shocked in 'The Mandalorian'
Production is set to start on the fourth outing for the Mandalorian later this year. This time around, however, Mando will hit the big screen with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu as Lucasfilm shifts his story to theaters. It’s currently unknown whether audiences can expect a fourth season of The Mandalorian in addition to the film.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Let us know in the comments!

