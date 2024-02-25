VIDEO: Disney Ship Crashes With Thousands Onboard

This article has been updated since its original publication.

A recently resurfaced video captured the moment a Disney Cruise Line ship crashed with thousands of passengers and crewmembers onboard. Watch it here!

Embarking on a Disney Cruise Line voyage is the ultimate way for any Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort fan to take a Disney vacation to the next level. The magical blend of Disney storytelling and the luxury of a cruise vacation promises an experience packed with unforgettable moments for the whole family.

With themed dining locations inspired by Disney and Pixar movies, Marvel, and Star Wars; Broadway-style live musicals such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tangled, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Disney’s Believe, and the upcoming Moana; unique themed events like Marvel Day at Sea, Pixar Day at Sea, or the festive Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime; it’s easy to see why thousands of Disney fans set sail with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends aboard the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder.

Unfortunately, a recently resurfaced video revealed the moment the Disney Dream collided into a dock. The incident took place in 2017, and it could’ve ruined the trip for thousands of voyagers and caused major problems for the Disney Cruise Line if the ship had received significant damage.

A viral video captured the moment the Disney Dream — part of Disney Cruise Line’s fleet — crashed into a dock at Nassau, Bahamas, one of the most important destinations on most Disney Cruise Line Bahamas cruises. While the incident occurred in 2017, it has resurfaced across social media, causing surprise and confusion among viewers.

The video, posted by @holis.cruises on TikTok, shows the massive ship backing into a dock before the impact and stopping suddenly — surely as soon as a crew member noticed the incident.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Fortunately, the crash only caused minor damage to the ship’s paint, with the structure apparently remaining intact after the impact. One viewer commented, “I was on that cruise!” and added that she had not felt the crash.

Since the incident in 2017, the company has undoubtedly implemented additional measures to prevent similar incidents, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all guests aboard the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

While the Disney Cruise Line was recently put in the spotlight after a child predator scandal came to light, setting sail aboard one of the soon-to-be six ships of The Walt Disney Company’s fleet is a dream to many Disney fans.

The Disney Cruise Line has sailed worldwide, taking thousands of voyagers on the most magical trips since its first sailing in July 1998. With new destinations, beloved characters, magical amenities, and a spectacular celebration at sea for the Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary, setting sail aboard the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, and soon, the Disney Treasure — the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet which is currently under construction — is at the top of our bucket list.

Have you ever been on a Disney Cruise? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!