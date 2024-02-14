‘Deadpool 3’ Already Outperforming Previous Marvel Films

Despite dropping the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) this past Sunday, the film has already outperformed numerous iconic movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite being the only film released by Marvel Studios this year, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be a massive win for the studio, connecting multiple cinematic universes to the MCU. You can see this when you look at the cast, which includes Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as the lead villain, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Matthew Macfadyen as the TVA (Time Variance Authority) Agent Paradox.

All of this is without even mentioning the potential cameos, which have been rumored to include Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Daniel Radcliffe as a Wolverine variant, and Taylor Swift as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool.

Related: Original X-Men Confirmed For ‘Deadpool 3’

Needless to say, the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine is real, and this was proven after it caused the movie to already break a Hollywood record months before the film was released in theaters.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has Already Broken Its First Record

Related: Marvel Announces Official ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped during the Super Bowl this past Sunday, confirming numerous rumors about the film, including the return of original X-Men from the early live-action films. However, the most significant surprise came shortly after its release, when it became the most-viewed trailer of all time.

Not only did Deadpool & Wolverine catapult past the competition, it did it in a day, earning over 365 million overall views in 24 hours. This means it surpassed other iconic MCU films like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Avengers: Infinity (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Related: ‘The Marvels’ Continues To Prove the Haters Wrong

For those who are wondering, here are the rankings for the ten most-watched movie trailers of all time:

Deadpool & Wolverine – 365 milion Spider-Man: No Way Home – 355.5 million Avengers: Endgame teaser – 289 million Avengers: Endgame final trailer – 268 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) – 238 million Avengers: Infinity War teaser – 230 million The Lion King (2019) – 224.6 million Thor: Love & Thunder (2022) – 209 million IT (2017) – 197 million Avengers: Infinity War final trailer – 179 million

What’s your favorite movie trailer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!