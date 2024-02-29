Report: Original ‘Spider-Man’ to Return Without Disney

After a long season of superhero fatigue, Marvel Studios is undergoing some massive shifts with its most recent announcements. As the brand readies its fanbase for the MCU debut of the Fantastic Four and the return of the X-Men, the man behind Spider-Man wants to throw his hat in the ring, and it’s not Tom Holland.

With the upcoming releases of Deadpool and Wolverine (2024), X-Men ’97, and the announcement of Fantastic 4 (2025), it seems that Marvel is taking its audience back to a time of traditional comic book characters that helped shape the ever-expanding Multiverse. As these iconic characters, designs, and storylines make a triumphant return to our screens, one piece of the super-powered puzzle remains.

After the disastrous Madame Web (2024), Spidey fans everywhere desperately need a palate cleanser. Tom Holland’s return to the MCU as Disney’s version of the character (along with a live-action Miles Morales) is only rumored, and fans will still have to wait for the conclusion to the Spider-Verse saga. However, Marvel still has one other webbed wildcard to play, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Original Spider-Man Series Needs the X-Men Treatment

No matter how deep into the comic book lore you might be, there’s no doubt that the ’90s were a great time for superheroes, especially on TV. Fox introduced fans to what many consider the definitive version of the X-Men, but many viewers were also treated to one of the most true-to-form adaptations of everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Like the X-Men’s iconic animated series, the ’90s Spider-Man show was about as comic-accurate as you could get at the time. The series pulled sequences, characters, dialogue, and story arcs from the comics to the small screen, and it’s all thanks to series writer, editor, and producer John Semper Jr.

Semper’s Spider-Man could be considered the cornerstone for our modern Spidey media, as it introduced many concepts and plot points seen throughout newer iterations in the franchise, including the Spider-Verse. Moreover, Semper himself has expressed interest in bringing the series back a la X-Men ’97 as well.

GamesRadar recently reported a discussion on X/Twitter where Semper shared his thoughts on bringing his Spider-Man variant back to screens. When asked if he would do the same thing for Spidey that Disney+ has done with the X-Men, Semper replied,

“All they have to do is call me. I’m here, and I’d certainly consider doing it.”

Although the producer is ready and willing, the ball is still in Disney’s court if a true return is to happen. That said, Marvel Studios has found itself in a time where fans are clamoring for more traditional, character-driven superhero stories. A return of this classic, straightforward interpretation of Peter Parker and his rogues gallery of outlandish villains wouldn’t be out of the question.

But Why Now?

In a post-Infinity-Saga timeline, Marvel has been wrestling with its identity as it struggles to find the next big thing. However, as figures like James Gunn pointed out, the Marvel Multiverse doesn’t need Avengers-level threats for every new adventure. Going back to one of the brand’s most recognizable figures certainly wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Just as X-Men ’97 and Deadpool and Wolverine utilize familiar and classic versions of these iconic characters, so would a return to this version of Spider-Man practically ripped straight from the comic book panels. As the studio continues to look back at these more traditional variants, it stands to reason the wall-crawler might be next.

Not only did the ’90s Spider-Man introduce many young viewers to Marvel’s golden boy, but it also adapted many of his best and most emotional storylines, such as “Make a Wish,” bringing the heartbreaking “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man!” arc to life. The series was also known for crossing over with other mainstays of the Marvel Universe, like Captain America and Doctor Strange, long before the MCU was even conceived.

This type of storytelling and traditional superhero iconography needs a desperate comeback today, and John Semper Jr. is just waiting for Marvel to give the word. If the upcoming X-Men ’97 is as successful as its predecessor, it might not be long before viewers are swinging through New York City with their favorite web-head again.

