Disney World Removes Feature From Park, Will Be Gone for Years

A part of one of Magic Kingdom’s opening day attractions has been whisked away for refurbishment – and a lengthy one, at that.

Every attraction at Walt Disney World Resort undergoes maintenance at some point. While some of these closures last a matter of days (or even just the one day, as is the case with Frozen Ever After at EPCOT this month), sometimes they can last months or years as Disney works its magic to get its parks back in tip-top condition.

Over the past couple of years, Magic Kingdom has gradually been refurbishing one of its most iconic attractions. The Walt Disney World Railroad – which is technically the first attraction anybody sees when entering the park – boasts four trains, but has temporarily removed each one from its tracks for thorough maintenance.

Now, the time has come for the last of its four trains to get a do-over. Images were recently shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @cjthapanda of the Roy O. Disney locomotive being transported out of the Orlando park.

Roy o Disney locomotive is on its way to Strasburg.

As is usually the case with Walt Disney World’s trains, the Roy O. Disney will be taken to Strasburg Rail Road – the oldest continually operating railroad in the U.S. – in Ronks, Pennsylvania for its refurbishment.

The Roy O. Disney was the last locomotive to join Magic Kingdom’s fleet, taking its first ride around the park on December 1, 1971, exactly two months after the rest of the park opened. Named after Roy O. Disney himself – co-founder of The Walt Disney Company and brother of Walt Disney – the locomotive was originally constructed by Baldwin Locomotive Works in February 1916.

Fortunately, the Walt Disney World Railroad will continue to operate in its absence, with the Walter E. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Roger E. Broggie all having undergone refurbishment in recent years. The latter returned to Magic Kingdom in September 2023 after previously departing for Strasburg Rail Road in 2019.

