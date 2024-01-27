VIDEO: Lion Roars Next to Guests, Warns Approaching Rhinos at Disney World’s Safari

The Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Disney World is one of the resort’s most unique and exciting. Nestled inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the savannah is filled with various African wildlife. From giraffes to buffalo, guests are whisked through the experience aboard safari trucks, where they can also view enclosures of lions, cheetahs, and crocodiles. On a recent visit to Disney World, Inside the Magic witnessed something extraordinary: the roar of a lion as it warned off two approaching rhinos.

Back in September 2023, Inside the Magic visited Walt Disney World Resort and rode on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom during the trip. Now, many will know that not one safari is like another. There are the animals, and then there are the cast members/tour guides driving the vehicle, with both providing a unique experience time after time. On this visit, though, something else extraordinary happened at the Disney park, and it involved the King of the Jungle: the lion.

Lions can sleep for up to 21 hours a day, so most often, trips past the lion enclosure are usually not as dramatic as one might imagine. But, this time, as the vehicle approached their habitat, so did two huge, hulking rhinos. The cast member, a little flustered at the presence of two rhinos just mere feet away, stopped the truck, and as the rhinos passed the guests, brushing their grey bodies down the entire side of the vehicle, Simba awoke from his afternoon snooze, stood on his rock, and roared.

They say a lion’s roar can be heard up to five miles away. And this lion was giving the rhinos a warning, that’s for sure. Watch the video of this remarkable Disney experience here:

Kilimanjaro Safaris is unlike any other attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, a true transportation to another world. Its location in the Africa part of Animal Kingdom puts it adjacent to another popular experience, the Festival of the Lion King. The musical show brings together everyone’s favorite characters from Disney’s The Lion King (1994) with song, dancing, colorful floats, and acrobatics. So, if you’re not lucky enough to see a real-life Lion King mark his territory, then you can head over to catch the show multiple times per day.

This is not the only interesting animal encounter at Kilimanjaro Safaris or even at the Animal Kingdom theme park overall. Recently, a baby zebra “played dead,” leaving guests in shock, and back in 2021, the gorillas of Gorilla Falls Exploration Trial went viral after becoming fascinated by a snake that entered their enclosure.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is part of the many theme parks that make up the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, which also includes Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

