Universal Guest Forced To Dig for Phone After Ride Incident

A Universal Orlando Resort guest used an unorthodox strategy to avoid using complimentary storage lockers before boarding a theme park ride… and he paid the price.

Like most theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay Water Park offer rentable lockers for all-day use. But because of the intensity of some of Universal Orlando Resort’s attractions, the Central Florida theme parks also provide complimentary mini-lockers outside every ride that requires guests to remove all loose items.

While some rides permit small loose items that fit in pockets, others forbid any personal belongings and require guests to go through metal detectors before entering the queue.

Complimentary Universal Orlando lockers measure 5.5 inches high, 14 inches wide, and 16.9 inches deep and are accessible by scanning the barcode on your theme park ticket or Annual Pass. They’re free for the current duration of the attraction’s wait time (with some extra time built in) and $3 for each additional half-hour with a daily maximum of $20. Large lockers are available for $2 during your ride and $3 per additional half-hour with a daily maximum of $20.

At Universal Studios Florida, guests must utilize lockers before riding Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, and Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts. At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests will find lockers outside Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Last week, a Universal team member posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a guest who refused to utilize a complimentary ride locker. Instead, @rageonpaige claimed, he buried his phone in the dirt:

a g*est buried their phone in the dirt bc they didn’t wanna get a locker and now they can’t find it 🤭

Considering that thousands of guests visit Universal Orlando Resort daily, it’s unsurprising that the cell phone wasn’t there when he returned.

Even though the storage lockers are complimentary, this team member wasn’t the first person to witness a guest take extreme measures to avoid using them.

“I watched a guy put his phone in a [bush] when I was in getting a locker for Forbidden Journey,” @demigod791 wrote. “He came back to get it and was like I dont know where my phone is?”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen another guest do at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

