Guests Give Back to Cast Members With Surprise Lockers

Humble Acts of Kindness is a group committed to leaving “a little bit of big kindness around to make people smile” with their surprise locker giveaways at Disneyland Park in California.

Those looking to participate can find locker information on their social media accounts by following @humbleactsofkindness.

“We post a video/story with the date on tiktok when we are doing giveaways! The video will have the date, locker number, location, and other info in comments. People can dm us on IG for the locker code.”

Lockers are available to rent during regular business hours for varied prices at several Disneyland Park locations as one of their Guest Services offerings.

One of their more recent locker giveaways was stuffed to the walls with gifts specifically for the Cast Members of the park.

Among the gifts are stuffed animals, cards, jewelry, and more, all free to whatever Cast Member was nearby that day.

The comment section is full of appreciative Cast Members. Silvia Ramirez wrote:

“wishing i was working today to stop by 🥲😭 but this is incredibly sweet & thoughtful for cms 🫶🏼 hopefully i can stop by in the next one!!”

Ivan Fuentes shared his appreciation, writing that “the life of a Cast Member is rough at times,” but adding that most love what being able to make people smile every day.

So how does it work? Here are the rules listed in the groups frequently asked questions:

It is ONE free item + card PER GROUP. You must be following us on Tiktok and IG to participate. As we’ve grown, to help give everyone a chance, participation is limited to once per month. DM us on IG for the locker code (we answer DMs in order received). Please do not share this code with anyone. If you have a friend or family member that would like to participate, have them DM us for the code separately. ☺️ Send us a photo of the one item you took. ☺️.

While the group is only working out of Disneyland Park as of now, they write that they hope to bring their mission to Walt Disney World in the future.

