‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Has Special Meeting With Lucasfilm

The director of Godzilla Minus One (2023) had a meeting with people over at Lucasfilm, causing Star Wars fans to get excited about the franchise’s future.

Star Wars is easily one of the most influential movie brands in the world. Whether your favorite is The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), or even The Last Jedi (2017), you can easily find joy in the epic action and iconic characters like Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Then there’s the influence these movies had on film as a medium. The original trilogy and even the prequels have caused numerous people to become filmmakers of some kind. And there’s no doubt that the likes of The Mandalorian (2019-present), Andor (2022-present), Ahsoka (2023-present), and even the sequel trilogy will have the same effect.

One person who has been influenced by George Lucas’ creation is Takashi Yamazaki, the director of the hit film Godzilla Minus One. “I watched Star Wars, and that’s how I ended up being a filmmaker,” he said to SlashFilm. “I’m really hoping I will get a call, and they will bring me on Star Wars.” Well, it seems that the call may have already taken place.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Director Takashi Yamazaki Invited To Star Wars Production Company

Initially reported by X (formerly Twitter) user August Ragone, director Takashi Yamazaki was invited to Lucasfilm for a special screening of his film Godzilla Minus One. The event was organized by Dave Filoni, who is known for his work on AhsokaThe MandalorianStar Wars Rebels (2014-2018), and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2014, 2020).

Needless to say, fans of both franchises want to see Yamazaki “get the call” to make a Star Wars film. While many people pictured a Godzilla film set in space, most just want to see someone of Yamazaki’s caliber and talent make a movie in this franchise. Just look at how successful projects like The Mandalorian and Rogue One have been.

Related: Surprise New’ Star Wars’ Special Added to Disney+

 

One fan phrased it perfectly: “Disney should be falling over themselves to give him that chance; just let him do whatever he wants. We should be so lucky.”

While no deal has been announced, it is still exciting to see a fan like Yamazaki show a screening of their movie at Lucasfilm. Godzilla Minus One is a massive feat, especially considering it only had a $15 million budget and looked better than basically every other blockbuster this year. Hopefully, Lucasfilm does the right thing and hires him to make a film set in a galaxy far, far away.

Would you like to see Takashi Yamazaki direct a Star Wars film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

