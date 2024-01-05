Orlando Theme Park Launches Irresistible Offer, Free Admission Throughout ALL of 2024 for Select Guests!

Home » Theme Parks » SeaWorld

Aerial view of SeaWorld Orlando featuring the park's high-speed coaster Mako and Kraken

Credit: SeaWorld

This Orlando theme park launched an irresistible deal, offering free admission for select guests all year! Learn if you’re eligible here!

Taking your little ones on fun adventures just got a whole lot easier as SeaWorld Orlando launched a program offering free admission to the famous theme park for children five years old and under. Are you eligible for this fantastic deal? Read along to find out!

Two Guests look at a dolphin underwater
Credit: SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando officials recently announced the Preschool Card, allowing kids five and under to enjoy free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando throughout 2024.

Unfortunately, SeaWorld’s Preschool Card offer is exclusively available for Florida residents and can only be purchased online. Additionally, guests will be requested to show a valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) to verify their child’s age before entry.

Registration for SeaWorld’s Preschool Card offer will end on February 4, 2024. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission through December 31, 2024. You can click here to register for this amazing offer.

A family enjoying Busch Gardens
Credit: Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., also launched the Preschool Card offer under the same conditions. The offer is available exclusively for Florida residents and allows kids five and under to enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island through December 31, 2024.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Preschool Card must be activated by visiting the theme park or water park by February 25, 2024. You can click here to register for the offer at Busch Gardens.

Woman and man drinking beer at SeaWorld
Credit: SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando is famous for offering additional perks for guests when visiting the park, including free ice cream for all guests when the weather in Orlando gets warmer, free beer for guests 21 and older for a limited time, and free or heavily discounted admission for Veterans on select dates.

In addition to SeaWorld, Orlando is home to some of the world’s most popular theme parks, including Walt Disney World ResortUniversal Orlando Resort, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, to mention a few.

Entrance to SeaWorld Orlando, Florida theme park
Credit: SeaWorld

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. describes its location in Central Florida as follows:

Guests are immersed in wonder at SeaWorld® Orlando, where the aquatic world comes alive like no place else. Experience the predator power of MAKO®, Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster. Take a plunge down the world’s tallest river rapids drop on Infinity Falls™. Climb aboard and ride the mighty Manta®. Discover what it takes to care for an injured animal at SeaWorld Rescue™ Manatee Rehabilitation. Witness the power and grace of killer whales in the awe-inspiring show Orca Encounter and experience one-of-a-kind attractions, thrilling coasters and up-close animal interactions.

Thanks to SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., SeaWorld theme parks have a presence in San Diego, California, and San Antonio, Texas, in America, with a thrilling new location in Abu Dhabi. 

Will you visit SeaWorld Orlando with your little ones this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

