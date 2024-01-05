Orlando Theme Park Launches Irresistible Offer, Free Admission Throughout ALL of 2024 for Select Guests!

This Orlando theme park launched an irresistible deal, offering free admission for select guests all year! Learn if you’re eligible here!

Taking your little ones on fun adventures just got a whole lot easier as SeaWorld Orlando launched a program offering free admission to the famous theme park for children five years old and under. Are you eligible for this fantastic deal? Read along to find out!

SeaWorld Orlando officials recently announced the Preschool Card, allowing kids five and under to enjoy free admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando throughout 2024.

Unfortunately, SeaWorld’s Preschool Card offer is exclusively available for Florida residents and can only be purchased online. Additionally, guests will be requested to show a valid form of ID (a copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport) to verify their child’s age before entry.

Registration for SeaWorld’s Preschool Card offer will end on February 4, 2024. Once activated, the Preschool Card is valid for admission through December 31, 2024. You can click here to register for this amazing offer.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., also launched the Preschool Card offer under the same conditions. The offer is available exclusively for Florida residents and allows kids five and under to enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island through December 31, 2024.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Preschool Card must be activated by visiting the theme park or water park by February 25, 2024. You can click here to register for the offer at Busch Gardens.

