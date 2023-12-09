SeaWorld Begged To Stop Fireworks That Leave Animals “Injured” and “Bloody”

Local residents have banded together to once again plead with SeaWorld San Diego to cancel its fireworks.

Fireworks are a tradition at many theme parks across the globe. While some perform shows nightly, such as Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, for others it’s seasonal – as is the case at SeaWorld San Diego.

While summer brings the FantaSEA of Dreams Fireworks Spectacular, the marine park’s festive season is marked by A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show. According to SeaWorld’s operations calendar, as of today (December 9) it will light up the skies above the park on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 24, when the show will then shift to nightly performances until December 30. There will also be a separate fireworks display on December 31 to mark the New Year.

However, San Diego residents aren’t overly happy about the packed schedule ahead. Local community blog OB Rag recently shared their discontent that the theme park is pushing ahead with yet another season of “noisy” and “dangerous” pyrotechnics.

“Local residents have been complaining about the fireworks for years – an online petition has been up — for years — and have been clamoring for the unsafe explosions to be halted — but to no avail,” the blog wrote.

The petition in question has racked up 13,610 signatures at the time of writing. It argues that SeaWorld is “damaging the quality of life of hundreds of thousands of San Diegans on a nightly basis” and that the fireworks “constitute animal cruelty” as they scare local pets and exposure them to dangerously loud noises.

“Fireworks have been proven to be harmful to pets and wildlife,” the petition adds. “The use of explosive fireworks near animals is considered cruel and inhumane as it causes stress and fear. Animals who are too close to explosions often suffer from burns and eye damage, among others.

“Animals that flee from fireworks often get lost or killed … There are dogs and other domesticated animals that are brought to shelters with paws and some body parts that are bloody from running or torn skin from tearing through a backyard wooden fence or, worse, crippled from being hit by a car.”

Notably, this argument is the same reason why Animal Kingdom does not have fireworks at Walt Disney World.

Despite the popularity of the petition and campaigns from the likes of OB Rag, SeaWorld San Diego has continued to perform fireworks on an annual basis.

This isn’t the only ongoing issue between SeaWorld and the rest of San Diego. As Inside the Magic reported earlier this year, SeaWorld is currently being sued by the City of San Diego for more than $12 million in unpaid rent and interest accumulated during its closure at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITM reached out to both SeaWorld and OB Rag for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

Do you think SeaWorld San Diego should be allowed to host fireworks shows? Let us know in the comments!