Report: Universal Orlando Could Be Adding More Nintendo Soon

Things are getting interesting at Universal Orlando Resort as construction is ramping up.

While we haven’t heard a ton of updates about new attractions coming to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the coming years, we do know that there is plenty of construction taking place at the theme park area, and that’s only getting set to ramp up.

The most recent construction project to grace Universal Orlando Resort is happening at Universal CityWalk. The company announced that the Universal Legacy Store was closing for “new and exciting experiences.” The beloved store located in CityWalk on your way to Universal’s Islands of Adventure across from Bigfire American Fare was home to merchandise from the theme parks, as well as merch from iconic Universal properties like Back to the Future and Jurassic Park.

A redo in progress at the Universal Legacy Store. The upper exterior at left was recently repainted. pic.twitter.com/HAeKAvvOKZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 9, 2024

There have been rumors for a while that the store might close to make way for something different once the bigger Universal Studios Store opened in the past year.

As for what could be coming to the location? Well, there’s a strong rumor going around.

Universal has been relatively quiet on its all-new theme park, called Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. The new theme park will be home to many beloved and popular properties; perhaps the most popular is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Already opened in Universal Studios Hollywood, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be home to several Mario-themed attractions, including Donkey Kong Mine Cart coaster and Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. With so much work– and hype– going into SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the expectation is that this store will become a preview center for Epic Universe but that the main focus here– at least for the start– will be on Nintendo properties.

Though we’re still more than a full year out from the opening of Epic Universe, there’s no doubt that Nintendo properties like Mario, Kirby, The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, Donkey Kong, and others are universally loved and would be a profitable venture for Universal Orlando as it awaits the official opening.

This would also serve as the perfect place to begin introducing some of the other properties that will be involved in Epic Universe, which are rumored to be Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

At this time, Universal Orlando Resort has not confirmed what will be coming to the location.

In addition, it’s been rumored that Universal may also be adding Nintendo properties to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida in the future. The rumor is that the company will add The Legend of Zelda to Islands of Adventure in the place of Poseidon’s Fury and that Pokemon could take over the area that is currently occupied by The Simpsons. It’s important to note that this speculation has not been confirmed by Universal Orlando.

