Universal Orlando To Lose Longstanding Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has become legitimate competition for Disney as many insiders are now referring to them as the “industry leader,” but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some questions for the future.

One of the standout features of Universal Orlando Resort is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a meticulously crafted area that faithfully recreates the magical world created by J.K. Rowling. Here, guests can visit iconic locations like Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, enjoy butterbeer, and take exhilarating rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The resort also offers a vibrant dining and entertainment district called Universal CityWalk, featuring a wide array of restaurants, shops, and live entertainment options.

But, there’s so much more to enjoy at Universal Studios Orlando than just the Wizarding World. There’s no doubt that the two theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– are only set to get bigger and more popular in the future, especially when you consider the trajectory of the theme park destination when Epic Universe— its newest theme park– opens its doors in 2025.

Currently, guests can enjoy rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, while iconic attractions such as Revenge of the Mummy and E.T. Adventure await them next door at Universal Studios. As we look to the future of Universal Orlando, it’s easy to see why everyone has their eyes on Epic Universe.

When Epic Universe opens, it will be home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, as well as several other immersive lands. Though none others have been confirmed, we can glean from permits and trademarks that Universal will have a Classic Monsters land, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and a How To Train Your Dragon land inside the theme park. But what about the attractions that are located at the theme park currently? What is the expectation for the future of the theme parks that we’ve already come to love?

Well, the overarching consensus from insiders in the industry is that Universal will likely be closing one popular ride in the future. The Simpsons Ride is an immersive simulator ride that takes guests on a hilarious and chaotic adventure through the zany world of Springfield. As visitors embark on a wild journey guided by the Simpson family, they encounter all the familiar faces and landmarks from the show, including the Kwik-E-Mart and Moe’s Tavern. However, no one can deny that the ride is beginning to age, as it has been around since 2008.

Universal (Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood) will reportedly lose the rights to The Simpsons in 2028, and it’s not likely that Disney– who will then own the rights– will sell them back or negotiate for their main competition to hold the rights to intellectual property that they could make money on, even if it’s just for merchandise in the theme parks.

With Universal likely to lose the attraction, many fans have wondered what might come to the area. The Simpsons Land will obviously have to be completely reimagined, and this will give Universal a large amount of space to put a different attraction. Nothing has been confirmed as to what this might be, but some fans have ideas of what they’d like to see come to the area, or what they believe will take over the area where The Simpsons reside once the attractions close.

In response to the idea that Universal could potentially build a SpongeBob-themed land, one fan shared the following:

“Personally, I think the Simpsons ride itself is so old that they will just re-do the area not just retheme the rides and not even try to keep the Simpsons,” one fan said. “I don’t see how they pay whatever fee Disney wants and build a new ride and I don’t see why they would keep the current ride. I don’t think they would pick SpongeBob. I think it’s more likely they will use a Nintendo IP that isn’t used in epic universe. They have the rights and it makes sense to make use of them. Once it gets a bit closer they will likely have their team work on pitching a few ideas. Zelda, or Pokémon being top contenders.”

Another fan shared a rumor that Universal Studios wants a Nintendo property in each theme park, which would make sense.

“I’ve heard rumors that Pokémon will take the spot,” they said. “I’ve heard that Uni wants a Nintendo property in each park like they have with HP. Lost Continent is rumored to become Zelda and Simpsons rumored to become Pokémon.”

Multiple rumors have indicated that Universal may want to retheme Lost Continent– which recently closed down Poseidon’s Fury permanently– to Legend of Zelda, and it would make sense if this happens, that Pokémon has its own land in Universal Studios, as well.

What would you like to see Universal Orlando do with this land? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!