Pedro Pascal Injury Has Affected ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Pedro Pascal, everyone’s favorite internet daddy, has most recently been recognized for having his arm in a sling, raising questions about what that means for The Last of Us (2023-present) season two. Fortunately, it seems the team has a solution.

Narcos (2015-2017) star Pedro Pascal is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, known for playing iconic characters like Din Djarin in The Mandalorian (2019-present) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021-2022) and Joel Miller in The Last of Us. Even before these performances, Pascal was recognized for scene-stealing roles like Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Javi Gutierrez in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), and Jack Daniels in Kingsmen: The Golden Circle (2017).

Currently, the If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) actor is most talked about for having his arm in a sling on the red carpet for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Most recently, this was seen when he presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards, calling out Succession (2018-2023) actor and fellow Saturday Night Live (1975-present) host Kieran Culkin.

Related: See First Look at Pedro Pascal in ‘Fantastic Four’

While the most important thought is that Pedro Pascal has a full recovery, fans can’t help but wonder how this injury will affect his upcoming work, especially one TV show based on one of the greatest video games of all time. Fortunately, it seems that HBO has an answer for that.

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Figures Out a Pedro Pascal Workaround

Related: Pedro Pascal Not Confirmed for ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie, Actor’s Schedule Jam-Packed

In an interview with Variety, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys talked about the upcoming slate for Home Box Office, including shows like Big Little Lies (2017-present)), House of the Dragon (2022-present), White Lotus (2021-present), and The Last of Us. Specifically, Bloys addressed how Pascal’s injury will affect filming. The answer: it won’t.

“I think they figured out a way. I can’t tell you exactly what the production plan is. But I know that they have taken that into account. I don’t even know the exact nature of the injury, but I know that production has figured out a way to work around it.”

Related: After Leaving the Mandalorian Helmet Behind, Pedro Pascal’s Future Role Revealed: Report

While no details were given on what the “workaround” is exactly, it’s nice to hear that Joel will be joining Ellie (Bella Ramsey) soon to take care of each other and battle clickers and absolutely live happily ever after. Hopefully, Pedro Pascal will go through a quick recovery, and this “workaround” won’t be necessary for very long.

What’s your favorite Pedro Pascal performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!