Disneyland “Karen” Throws Fit Because Tram Won’t Chauffeur Her to Her Car

In a video posted online this week, a Disneyland Resort guest tried to fight with cast members because the parking tram wouldn’t drop her off directly at her vehicle. The incident follows an October brawl at Disneyland Park that blocked a central Fantasyland walkway.

Disneyland Resort guest Angel Arevalo (@tenshi_bich on TikTok) shared this video of the “Karen” yelling near a parking tram. The witness said the incident started after “a cast member opened the door for her and called her a princess.”

Security had already arrived by the time Arevalo started recording. While holding an infant, the irate guest argued that $50 Preferred Parking should include a direct shuttle to her car:

“Drive us to our car,” she demanded.

“No, we don’t do that,” the Disney cast member calmly responded.

“We paid for it,” the guest repeated. “We’ll never come back here… Issue a trespass.”

The Disney cast members stood firm. Other Disneyland Resort guests were trapped on the immobile parking tram throughout the fight.

“You know what you’re doing is wrong, and I see it in your soul,” the woman said at the end of the video.

It’s unclear if the family ultimately boarded the tram or if they were kicked out of the Southern California Disney parks.

“I never understand why as a mother you choose to argue or fight in front of your child?” @nla0808 commented. “The only way it’s acceptable it’s if you fighting like for their honor or to protect them. Classless.”

“What gives her the right to speak to anyone like that?” @thinsolene asked. “I can’t imagine anything being so bad to talk to someone like that.”

After a tiring day at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, it’s easy to get frustrated. But it’s important to listen to Disney cast members and follow their instructions. They’re trained to safely and efficiently transport guests to their destinations. Report any suspicious behavior to security.

What is the wildest guest behavior you’ve witnessed at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

