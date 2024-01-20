Disney Parks Hit by Weather Warning, Officials Urge Vigilance

Two Disney theme parks are covered by weather warnings this weekend as freezing temperatures spread across the country.

Several theme parks have been impacted by the winter weather over the past few weeks. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to close their water parks after unusually low temperatures hit Central Florida, while SeaWorld San Antonio also temporarily closed its doors to guests due to poor weather.

This weekend, rainstorms are also scheduled to pass over Southern California, disrupting theme park operations and leading to the three-day closure of Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Further afield, Disneyland Paris has had an even colder few weeks. Pictures recently spread of its Sleeping Beauty Castle (also known as Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant) covered in snow. Beautiful though it may be, the downside to recent snowfall in France is that it’s also potentially dangerous, to the point that weather warnings have been issued in multiple regions, particularly in the north.

Paris – and, subsequently, Disneyland Paris, which is located on the city’s outskirts in Marne-la-Vallée – is one of many areas affected by these warnings.

Météo-France, the French national meteorological service, has today issued a “yellow” warning for the area. Residents and visitors are urged to “be careful” over the risk of snow, ice, and “extreme cold.” The weather at Disneyland Paris has been extremely chilly over the past few days, with temperatures sinking lows of -6 degrees celsius (20 degrees Fahrenheit). The high today (January 20) was 2 degrees celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit).

This follows similar warnings earlier this week when Crisis24 advised those in northern and central France to be careful while traveling. “Hazardous travel conditions are likely across the affected region due to slippery roads and reduced visibility caused by blowing snow,” it said in a public statement.

Several outdoor attractions consequently opened late at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, most likely due to the necessity to clear ice and snow before safely beginning operations.

Météo-France’s warnings are currently set to remain in place until midnight CET, with temperatures also forecast to improve over the coming week. That’s good news for Disneyland Paris, which is gearing up for the grand opening of its freshly refurbished Disneyland Hotel, which is set to debut its sparkly (and expensive) new royal theme on January 22, 2024.

