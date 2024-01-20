California Theme Park Announces Extended Closure as of Today

California theme park Six Flags Magic Mountain has officially confirmed its temporary closure today (January 20).

Multiple theme parks have been impacted by poor weather this winter. In Florida, both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have closed their water parks on multiple occasions due to low temperatures. SeaWorld San Antonio temporarily closed earlier this month also due to rainy conditions and, further afield, Disneyland Paris has battled snow and ice as France is plunged into a deep freeze.

Now, it’s California’s turn. This weekend, a storm is expected to pass through Southern California, producing three waves of rain. The first (and most minor) wave occurred Friday night, while the second and third will take place on Saturday (January 20) night and Sunday (January 21) night. It’s thought that Sunday night and early Monday (January 22) morning will see the worst of the rainfall.

With the National Weather Service predicting one to two inches of rain for the coasts and valleys, and two to five inches for the mountain and foothill areas, it should come as no surprise that some theme parks are rethinking operations this weekend. Six Flags Magic Mountain was the first to announce its closure, sharing a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday evening.

Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed Saturday – Monday, January 20 – 22. Tickets purchased for these days will be honored any regular operating day through December 29, 2024. For additional park hours and information, please visit sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Located in Valencia, approximately 35 miles outside of Los Angeles, Six Flags Magic Mountain is home to a record-breaking 20 roller coasters.

Its lineup includes Batman: The Ride, The Riddler’s Revenge, Tatsu, Superman: Escape from Krypton, and Wonder Woman Flight of Courage – none of which are particularly fun to ride in the rain.

As of yet, no other theme parks have confirmed closures. However, we recommend keeping a close eye on weather conditions before visiting other locations throughout Southern California, including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, and SeaWorld San Diego.

