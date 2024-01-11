DeSantis Accuses Disney of “Transing Kids,” Declares Victory

In last night’s Republican Presidential Debate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared victory over Disney, specifically when it came to the company’s involvement with “transing kids” and “sexualizing the curriculum.”

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been obsessed with taking down the Walt Disney Company ever since they spoke out against his colloquially named “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” This has resulted in him stripping Walt Disney World Resort of its special Reedy Creek district, applying numerous sanctions against the resort, and eventually getting sued by Disney.

Still, DeSantis is continuing forward, attempting to wrangle the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination from Donald Trump. And to combat the former President, it seems that DeSantis’ best plan is to, once again, attack Disney and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

DeSantis Claims Disney Involved in “Transing Kids” and “Sexualizing the Curriculum”

In the Republican Presidential Debate held on January 10, Governor Ron DeSantis was asked whether his attacks against the Walt Disney Company were against the long-held conservative belief of leaving government out of private business. Naturally, he justified his actions with his usual “woke crusade.”

“The proper role of government, if it means anything, it’s to protect our kids. And I’ve stood for the innocence of our kids. It is wrong to sexualize the curriculum… It’s wrong to tell a kindergartner, like Disney wanted to do, that you can change your gender, or tell a third grader that they were born in the wrong body.”

There is no proof that Disney has ever done any of these things.

“I stood and fought for the kids. We took on Disney, and we defeated that, and we won that fight, and our kids are better off,” said the Republican Governor. He then accused opponent Nikki Haley of siding with Disney by inviting the company to South Carolina, “even though they were involved in ‘transing’ kids.” Former South Carolina Governor Haley retorted by saying the Florida Governor was bullying the company not because of its “wokeness” but because he was “thin-skinned.”

This Anti-Trans rhetoric is reminiscent of the previous Republican debate, where every candidate had something awful to say about transgender people. This includes Governor DeSantis, claiming that men were going into “little girls’ bathrooms,” which has been proven false on numerous occasions.

Disney Isn’t Defeated, The War Has Just Begun

Disgusting rhetoric aside, declaring victory over an opponent doesn’t mean that you’ve defeated them. There are still multiple battles to occur in this so-called “woke war,” including the actual trial between Disney and DeSantis. He should probably wait until then to declare that he has defeated “the 800-pound gorilla in the state of Florida.”

The crux of the matter is that DeSantis has nothing else to brag about. All of his focus has been on Disney and other political battles that mean nothing on a national or global scale. If he touts victory over the largest multimedia company in the world, then it looks like he has actually accomplished something.

Do you think DeSantis has defeated Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.