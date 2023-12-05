South Carolina Joins DeSantis, Deals $105 Million Blow To “Woke” Disney

After more than a year of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis feuding with Disney, another state has taken action to deal a financial blow to the House of Mouse.

The feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company has been long and arduous. After Disney spoke out against the colloquially named “Don’t Say Gay” Law, DeSantis retaliated by replacing the Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District with him in charge.

Soon, Disney became the central focus of DeSantis’ “woke wars,” resulting in a massive lawsuit against the Republican Governor and numerous sanctions placed against Walt Disney World Resort.

While both sides have dealt massive blows against the other, multiple people have spoken out against the Florida Governor’s actions, including district employees, people who live in the district, and DeSantis’ fellow Republicans like Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and former President Donald Trump.

That being said, Governor Ron DeSantis does have his allies. And while they have mostly only spoken out in support of the potential presidential candidate, one politician has actually taken action against the most powerful media corporation in the world.

South Carolina Treasurer Stands With DeSantis, Removes Disney From Its Investment List For “Engaging in Nefarious Activities”

After more than a year of watching the feud between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a conservative politician from another state has taken action against the company. However, it remains to be seen if this actually has an effect on anything.

On December 5, 2023, South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced in a press release that he was removing the Walt Disney Company from his approved investment list. According to the release, the portfolio contains $105 million dollars of Disney debt instruments that will mature as scheduled and will not be replaced. Treasurer Loftis will focus on the equity portfolio in the coming weeks.

The treasurer told his staff that he has concerns that “Disney has abandoned its fiduciary responsibilities to its investors and customers by joining far-left activists in boycotting legal, taxpaying, employment-creating corporations to further Disney’s political agenda.”

Loftis continued, saying, “Multi-billion-dollar corporations should not engage in boycotts designed to silence legitimate debate. Since America’s founding, freedom of speech has been one of its core principals, and Disney should not engage in nefarious practices aimed at silencing those with less power and money.”

Who is Disney Boycotting?

While Treasurer Loftis has not revealed which companies Disney is boycotting, one can assume that he is referring to the company pulling advertising from X (formerly Twitter) after allegedly anti-semitic Tweets from its owner, Elon Musk. He has not released a statement regarding any of the other companies who pulled advertising from X.

That being said, the company continues to post and send Tweets on the social media platform, meaning that it is not boycotting it by any means. In the end, this seems to be another attack without any substance, only adding fuel to the fake “woke wars” that have been thrown at Disney for the past few years.

Do you think there is any merit behind the treasurer’s actions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!