Disney Guests Re-enter Fire Engulfed Building, Damage Officially Assessed

Recently, there was a fire at Disneyland Paris, which caused an entire building to evacuate. Now, after being closed for days, Cowboy Cookout has reopened and the damage levels are being assessed by guests who are photographing the previously engulfed building.

Just two days ago on December 15, a fire broke out at the popular dining location, Cowboy Cookout, at Disneyland Paris. Fire rescue was rushed to the scene, and guests in Fantasyland were instantly evacuated. Thankfully, no one has been reported injured from the fire, but photos did reveal that the roof was ablaze. All of Frontierland was evacuated for guest safety, including all of the surrounding attractions like Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor, Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing, and more.

By early afternoon, guests were allowed back into some areas of Frontierland as the fire was contained, but the damage was already done.

The days following the fire allowed guests to see the external damage done to the dining location, with tarps covering the roofing where the fire broke through. Aside from one section of the roof, however, the external damage did not look to be in too rough of a shape.

Today, Cowboy Cookout reopened, just two days after the fire, and guests have re-entered the flamed building to get some BBQ while checking out the damage.

ED92 (@ED92magic) shared the internal photos of the restaurant. It appears that everything inside the location looks the same, outside from the fact that the fireplace is now off. The fireplace seems to have been the source of the fire, so it is not shocking to see Disneyland Paris taking the proper precautions with the reopening.

In only what can be described as an early Christmas 🎅 miracle the cowboy cookout has reopened after last weeks 🔥 with the only sign anything ever happened the fireplace being off. So glad to see that this much loved restaurant has not been badly impacted. A major credit to the fire and repair teams!

For those who have not been to Disneyland Paris or Walt Disney Studios Park, Cowboy Cookout Barbecue is a beloved restaurant located in Disneyland Paris, specifically in the Frontierland area. The restaurant is designed with a Wild West theme, fitting the overall atmosphere of the Frontierland section of the park. It offers a Western-style setting, immersing guests in the ambience of a cowboy campsite, which is why fire was previously essential to the theming.

Cowboy Cookout Barbecue is known for its delectable barbecue-style menu, which includes items like barbecue ribs, chicken, baked beans, cornbread, and other classic American barbecue offerings. Is your stomach also rumbling? Guests can enjoy their meals in a cozy and rustic outdoor seating area in the town of Thunder Mesa.

The restaurant also often hosts live entertainment, adding to the Western theme with musical performances or other forms of cowboy-themed shows. The overall experience aims to transport visitors to the rugged charm of the American frontier, making it a popular dining choice for those exploring the Frontierland region of Disneyland Paris. Additionally, the location is a quick service restaurant, making it not only one of the best places to eat in the park in terms of taste but also one of the more affordable options for guests who cannot financially dine at locations like Auberge de Cendrillon and Walt’s.

Inside the Magic spoke with a cast member at Disney, who noted that they were not aware as to when the fireplace would be functioning post-fire.

Fires at the Disney Parks

Having a fire burst out at any Disney park can be a scary thing, especially if you are in the area when it happens. While it is not a normalized occurrence at the parks, it is certainly something that happens. Just last month at Disneyland Paris, we shared that City Hall had to be evacuated as a space heater caught on fire.

Earlier this year, the Maleficent Dragon at Disneyland’s Fantasmic! caught on fire, not only ruining the dragon puppet, but also destroying parts of the stage and lighting system. At the moment, the show has still yet to return, but thankfully, World of Color — ONE, the show next door at Disneyland California Adventure, has allowed for pyro to re-enter their show. The show had pulled all fire effects for months after the Fantasmic! incident.

At Walt Disney World Resort, multiple fires have broken out in the past.

We have shared events of fire alarms bursting in the middle of the night at Disney resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort as well as Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort. One of the biggest fires occurred in Magic Kingdom, when part of Cinderella Castle was set ablaze. In order to treat the area, Magic Kingdom had to clear off their Main Street, U.S.A. and allow firetrucks to drive into the theme park, which is an incredibly rare sight. Luckily, that fire was not overtly serious.

Have you ever witnessed at fire at the Disney parks?