Fire Effect Returns to Disneyland After Fantasmic! Disaster

Months after the devastating animatronic fire that halted Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park, a paused fire effect allegedly returned to World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure Park.

Related: Once Again, Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Sales Are a Disaster

Though flamethrower effects returned to the nighttime show in September, major pyrotechnics were still missing. According to guest reports, a giant fireball returned to World of Color – ONE this week.

“The fire’s back at World of Color,” u/way2blazed wrote on Reddit. “Caught everyone off guard the other night but the large fire ball went off during Goofy’s Wizards of Winter scene (I think the first time since the Murphy fire?). I know there used to be way more but I’m glad it’s somewhat working for the cold nights.”

“It was back last night as well!” u/Steven_gut95 echoed. “I had believed they were not going to bring it back after the Fanstamic incident but was shocked when it returned last night during season of light. Definitely less than before but they did still have the big ball of fire go off and several others went off much larger than before but overall there was much less in the scene.”

Disneyland Resort didn’t respond to a request for comment on fire effects at the Southern California Disney parks.

More on World of Color – ONE

World of Color – ONE, a new version of the classic nighttime spectacular, premiered at Paradise Bay in January. It combines breathtaking special effects with beloved Disney Characters for an unforgettable end to the day at Disney California Adventure Park.

Related: Is Disney Springs Just Downtown Disney With a New Name?

“Discover how a single action can make a world of difference during this exhilarating nighttime extravaganza,” Disneyland Resort writes. “World of Color – ONE celebrates the rich storytelling legacy begun by Walt Disney a century ago, bringing to spectacular life moments from favorite films including The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Star Wars, The Avengers and more. Come experience the first World of Color to feature characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Star Wars and more!”

Limited dining packages and World of Color Dessert Party reservations are available daily and include reserved seating for World of Color – ONE

Should fire effects return to shows and other entertainment at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.