Update Given After Fire Forces Evacuation at Disneyland Park

Pictures have revealed the extent of damage caused by a fire at Disneyland Paris yesterday.

In the morning of December 15, one of Disneyland Park’s most popular counter service restaurants — Cowboy Cookout Barbecue Restaurant — caught aflame with guests still in the area.

Today, pictures shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) have revealed the extent of damage.

Images uploaded by DLP Report show the sections of the restaurant’s roof patched up with tarps. Several slates also appear to be missing.

🔧 A look at the aftermath at Cowboy Cookout BBQ after yesterday’s fire. The roof has been temporarily patched and it doesn’t look like there is too much damage to the rest of the structure. pic.twitter.com/7cXxBariYw — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 16, 2023

Fortunately, this appears to be the extent of the external damage. As was previously reported, it appears that the fire was concentrated around the chimney area of the restaurant.

Cowboy Cookout Barbecue Restaurant is closed to guests today and will remain so for the foreseeable future. While the rest of Frontierland was briefly evacuated yesterday — making attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain off limits — guests were allowed back into the majority of the land once the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m.

Colonel Hathi’s Outpost was also closed in Adventureland due to its proximity to the restaurant.

Disneyland Paris is yet to issue an official statement on the fire. However, Cowboy Cookout Barbecue Restaurant — which promises guests the “best grub in the west” — is currently not listed as a dining option on the Disneyland Paris app. A notice has also been posted outside the restaurant, reading: “We cannot currently receive you. Please, see your guide to the 2 parks for further information.”

Inside the Magic has reached out to Disney for comment but has not heard back by the time of publishing. We will continue to update this article with any future statements from the park.

