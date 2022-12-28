Disney Park Shares Details for End-of-Year Celebration

New Year’s Eve preparations are currently underway, and excitement is in the air as we prepare for a new year arriving in just four days!

And, to no surprise, the Disney Parks are also preparing for New Year’s celebrations, from exclusive nighttime events to exciting entertainment to themed food, and more! And, what’s even more exciting is that Disneyland Paris is going to host its own New Year’s Eve Party, after having to cancel the 2021 New Year’s Eve events due to COVID.

As part of these celebrations, Disneyland Paris released a program, detailing all the exciting entertainment that will be shown that night.

The overview section of the program lists all the categories Guests will be interested in, including “Unmissable,” “Shows with Disney Characters,” “Special Celebrations,” and “Attractions.”

Unmissable

Under the “Unmissable” section, the following programs are listed: Ready for the Night Parade, The Sparkling Wishes of Disney New Year’s Eve, and Disney New Year’s Eve Dance Party.

The Ready for the Night Parade is an exclusive event that will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Parade road. During the parade, Guests will see Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney and Pixar Pals as they celebrate both the 30th anniversary of the Park and New Year’s Eve.

The Sparkling Wishes of Disney New Year’s Eve is a fireworks display that will count down to the new year. It will also have the original version of “Wishes” but recreated for this special event. This will take place at midnight on Main Street, U.S.A., near the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

And at 12:15 a.m., dance your way into 2023 during Disney New Year’s Eve Dance Party, found at Main Street, U.S.A., toward the Central Plaza. Dance along to some of Disney’s greatest hits that will be remixed to celebrate the new year.

Shows

However, the fireworks display and dance party aren’t the only events Guests can look forward to. There are also several shows listed, including Minnie’s Enchanted Wishes, Mickey’s Fun Disco Party, New Year’s Eve Royal Disney Ball, Goofy’s Line Dance Party, and Party Through Adventureland. With the exception of Mickey’s Fun Disco Party, these events are entirely new!

Minnie’s Enchanted Wishes takes place at 8:10 p.m., 9:05 p.m., 9:50 p.m., and 11 p.m. at Main Street, U.S.A. in the Town Square. Per Disney:

With the help of her friends, Minnie will find the perfect recipe to make everyone’s heart shine brighter!

Mickey’s Fun Disco Party will take place at the Videopolis Theatre in Discoveryland at 8:20 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:30 a.m., and 1:30 a.m. This dance party will include Mickey Mouse and his friends, and Guests are invited to partake in this disco and bring in the new year in a festive way.

During the New Year’s Eve Royal Disney Ball, taking place at Fantasyland near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Guests can join the grand ball and spot characters like Aurora and Philippe, along with some well-known characters from Arendelle. This royal event will take place at 8:10 p.m., 8:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:05 p.m.

Goofy’s Line Dance Party will be a line-dancing demonstration led by Goofy and friends! This event will occur at Frontierland, near Cowboy Cookout Barbeque, at 8:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m., and 1:15 a.m.

And at Party Through Adventureland from 8-10 p.m., Guests can experience exciting and funny adventures curated just for this special evening.

Celebrations

The celebrations listed on this program include special editions of Dream…and Shine Brighter, as well as Disney D-Light. These events will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Park.

The special edition of Dream…and Shine Brighter takes place at 10:15 p.m. on Main Street, U.S.A., near Central Plaza. This unique and high-energy celebration is a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Park and showcases some memorable Disney characters.

Additionally, Disney D-Light will take place at 11:30 p.m. on Main Street, U.S.A., near Sleeping Beauty Castle. This light show is choreographed with drones and celebrates Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. In this show, there will be fun music, lights, and magic to commemorate this event.

Attractions

During this special event, there will still be attractions available for Guests. Several of the normally-operating attractions will be open, such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Le Passage Enchanté d’Aladdin, Phantom Manor, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Orbitron, Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth, to name a few.

This event is sold out, but the program gives Guests a good idea of what to expect if they are planning to attend or gives them something to look forward to for next year’s festivities. For more information on this exciting event, visit Disneyland Paris’ event webpage.

Are you planning to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris or another Disney Park?