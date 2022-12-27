Ring in the New Year With Exciting New Eats at Disney World

With the holiday season coming soon to a close, and the new year right around the corner, it’s time to celebrate!

If you’re going to be at the Walt Disney World Resort on December 31, there are so many New Year’s Eve-themed experiences you can discover. But probably one of the more unique experiences is the food. Let’s take a look at what tasty meals and treats you can find around the Resort on New Year’s Eve!

Across the Resort on December 31 and January 1, you can find the Celebration Charcuterie & Cheese, which contains aged cheeses, cured meats, duck confit, savory cookies, and more. Here are all the locations you can find this delectable dish:

World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

On December 31, enjoy the 2023 Celebration Mickey Piñata, which contains chocolate sponge cake, white chocolate mousse, and fresh strawberries. This treat can be found at the World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort.

From now until December 31, enjoy the holiday feast at Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Per Disney Parks Blog, here is what the feast entails:

Holiday Feast: Bone-in ribeye, preserved lemon, and almond haricot verts with herb-roasted potatoes, roasted radicchio, and tart cherry wine reduction

On December 31, enjoy the Pomegranate Trifle Salute. This tasty trifle has yellow cake, pastry cream, gold confetti, pomegranate prosecco sauce, and pomegranate boba. You can find this at Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

From December 30 until January 1, you can find the delicious Strawberries and Champagne Tart at the Beach Club Marketplace at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which contains the following:

Strawberries and Champagne Tart: Champagne panna cotta, crisp pearls, and strawberry mousse with strawberry gelee topped with strawberry whipped cream, white chocolate décor, and strawberries

At Disney’s BoardWalk, you can find the Mickey Brownie with ganache, sprinkles, and chocolate decor at the BoardWalk Deli from December 27 to January 1. In addition, you can enjoy the Steak al Forno, which has cipollini agrodolce, Yukon potatoes, and chianti reduction at the Trattoria al Forno, only on December 31.

At the Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Guests can find the Millionaire Shortbread Bar, which is a shortbread cookie that is topped with chocolate ganache, caramel, pretzels, and toffee pieces. This is available on both December 31 and January 1.

And at Dahlia Lounge at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort from now until January 1, you can enjoy Moondust:

Moondust: Freixenet Blanc de Blancs Cava, lemonade, house-made cherry berry simple syrup, and gold ‘moon’ luster dust

Also at Coronado Springs Resort, in addition to the Moondust, you can enjoy the following meals and treats at Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood:

Filet of Beef & Pil-Pil Prawns with Manchego-potato purée, forest mushrooms, and Rioja wine-fig jam (Available Dec. 31 only)

(Available Dec. 31 only) Clock Strikes 12: Chocolate hazelnut mousse with orange sauce and champagne foam (Available Dec. 31 only)

At Citricos, located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Guests can have a scrumptious meal and dessert with the following new menu options, only on December 31:

New Year’s Eve Enhancements: Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, Royal Osetra Caviar, house-made fettuccine with truffle butter, sunchoke purée, and choice of white alba or black Perigord truffles

New York Strip of American Waygu: Potato confit, root spinach, wild mushroom, and trio of steak sauces

Midnight Marquise: Chocolate torte, raspberry, and champagne sabayon

From December 30 to January 1, you can find the New Year’s Float at Pineapple Lanai, located at Disney’s Polynesian Village:

New Year’s Float: DOLE Whip Float with passionfruit, orange, and guava juice topped with a 2023 white chocolate medallion, popping candy, boba balls, and a cocktail umbrella

There are several restaurants with various New Year’s Eve treats found at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort from December 31 to January 1. For example, at the French Quarter area of the Resort, at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, you can find the Millionaire Shortbread Bar. At Scat Cat’s Club – Cafe, enjoy the Champagne Beignet, which is a Mickey beignet with starry quins and champagne glaze.

And at the Riverside area of the Resort, you can find the Millionaire Shortbread Bar at the Riverside Mill Food Court.

At Topolino’s Terrace at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Guests can enjoy the following menu items from December 31 to January 1:

Coffee-rubbed Venison: Butternut squash, cherry jus, Honeycrisp hash, pickled mustard, and kale

Opera Cake: Almond joconde, mocha Italian buttercream, dark chocolate ganache, and Morello cherry

At the Turf Club Bar and Grill, located at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, you can eat a full-course meal on December 31. This includes Hoppin John, collard greens, house-made cornbread, and truffle macaroni & cheese.

And at the Roaring Fork at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge from December 30 to January 1, Guests can enjoy the Bear-y Happy New Year! treat, which is vanilla cake, strawberry mousse, mirror glaze, champagne gel, and chocolate decor.

From December 30 to January 1, you can enjoy the Strawberries and Champagne Tart at The Market at Ale & Compass, located at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

Also at the Yacht Club Resort, try out the Midnight Kiss dessert at Yachtsman Steakhouse on December 31. This treat is a chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie, and strawberry curd with strawberry sauce.

And finally, at several lounges at Disney World Resorts, from December 28 to January 1, you can enjoy an After Midnight, which contains chocolate liqueur, Licor 43 Spanish Liqueur, and even espresso with a touch of cocoa powder.

