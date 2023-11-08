Space Mountain Gets Rainbow Makeover at Disney Park

In an effort to make the Disney theme parks magical, one iconic Disney attraction has undergone some holiday-specific changes.

When at Disney, guests have the incredibly hard choice of deciding which theme parks to visit and, more importantly, which rides to get in line for. With a Disney vacation being so expensive, guests will want to make the most of their day, which is why time is the most valuable currency while inside Disneyland or Walt Disney World. There are a lot of rides that guests will want to do, and we recommend you hit all the classics like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight. However, for those seeking a little more excitement, there’s no better ride to experience than Space Mountain.

Related: Marvel Chief Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Officially Canceled

Space Mountain is by far one of, if not the most famous, roller coaster in the world. Sure, newer experiences like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World offer more impressive and more advanced experiences, there’s no denying the legendary status of Space Mountain. Following the success of Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park in California, Space Mountain was the true turning point for Walt Disney Imagineering, with the ride featuring (at the time) some of the most advanced systems and engineering work of any theme park attraction in the world.

Space Mountain first opened in Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in 1975, quickly becoming the go-to attraction at the Orlando, Florida resort. In the decades since, Space Mountain has been brought to nearly every Disney resort on Earth, with locations at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland. While each version is unique, the main experience of traveling through space is the same.

However, the version at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort is set to receive the largest upgrade in the history of The Walt Disney Company.

Space Mountain at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort is pretty much the standard Space Mountain experience, though this is all about to change very soon.

In 2022, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that it would be completely overhauling its Tomorrowland area, including a totally redesigned version of Space Mountain. Unlike Tiana’s Bayou Adventure taking over Splash Mountain, this project would result in the complete demolition of the Space Mountain building, with Disney starting from scratch.

The Oriental Land Company stated that the new attraction and Tomorrowland Plaza are slated to open in 2027. According to the report, the major renovation will cost a projected 56 billion Japanese Yen (approx. $438 million). The Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

However, as for now, the ride is still welcoming travelers and recently got an upgraded lighting package.

As you can see in the video linked above, Space Mountain now sports some very bright rainbow lights. These lights were put in place to help bring in the approaching holiday season. Space Mountain at Walt Disney World doesn’t really see changes like this, though the version of the roller coaster at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has changed significantly thanks to some incredible new lighting effects. We’ve seen Disney tinker with the lighting of rides and attractions in the past, with one of the more notable examples being brand-new lighting on Disneyland Paris’ version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

As more and more impressive and advanced roller coasters open at the Disney parks and theme parks around the world, we will always have a soft spot in our hearts for Space Mountain.

What’s your favorite Disney roller coaster?