Theme Park Shutting Down Popular Attraction Permanently, Entire Land To Follow

A popular theme park has caused outrage online after announcing that a popular attraction will be shutting down permanently.

Theme parks offer a thrilling escape into a world of imagination and excitement. From heart-pounding roller coasters to enchanting, themed lands, theme parks like Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, SeaWorld, Six Flags, and more promise unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fueled adventures or family-friendly entertainment, theme parks will surely deliver the perfect blend of fun and thrills. With rides and attractions, entertainment offerings, dining options, and even some character interactions, they are the perfect destination to create lasting memories for all guests.

Perhaps some of the most attractive offerings at theme parks worldwide are the immersive lands inspired by some of the most popular franchises from the last decades, including Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at Disney Parks and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Mario Bros., and Jurassic Park at Universal Parks.

Unfortunately, a popular attraction inspired by a popular franchise is shutting down permanently, with the immersive land set to close as well.

THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) announced the permanent closure of the popular attraction inspired by the viral mobile game Angry Birds after bringing action-packed experiences for guests visiting the United Kingdom’s “most thrilling park” for ten years.

Angry Birds 4D Experience shut its doors permanently on October 31, 2023, and Thorpe Park officials stated that the entire Angry Birds land would follow its closure, removing the land from the theme park to “make way for a brand-new land coming in 2024.”

After 10 action-packed years, the Angry Birds are taking flight from #ThorpePark. Catapult yourself into a seat before 31/10 and enjoy one final Angry Birds 4D cinema showing before they migrate. The removal of Angry Birds land will make way for a brand-new land coming in 2024.

After 10 action-packed years, the Angry Birds are taking flight from #ThorpePark. Catapult yourself into a seat before 31/10 and enjoy one final Angry Birds 4D cinema showing before they migrate. The removal of Angry Birds land will make way for a brand-new land coming in 2024. pic.twitter.com/33232fgOY5 — THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) October 30, 2023

The closure was disappointing for fans of the theme park, but the announcement quickly gained attention online, causing all sorts of reactions.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @SecretWeapnEcho took the chance to ask how much the theme park would ask for the now-extinct attraction’s signage, as “it’s so sick,” to which the official THORPE PARK Resort account responded, saying that the park had no plans of selling any old signs, apologizing.

User @Bloke99 commented that this permanent closure had been decided either because the Angry Birds franchise has lost popularity or SEGA, owner of the game, had ended their contract. Thorpe Park officials explained that their contract with the IP had come to a neutral end and that they had decided to take the area in-house. Unfortunately, this response upset user @Budtheweiser, who stated, “Because like everything Merlin does it’s cheaper sadly.”

A couple of readers joined the conversation, asking the theme park if Detonator, a fan-favorite attraction at Thorpe Park, would be affected by this closure, to which officials responded that “Detonator is here to stay,” adding that Detonator and Dodgems will see a makeover.

As of this article’s publishing, Thorpe Park has not revealed any official plans for the new area. However, the ambitious project will surely bring lots of fun new offerings for guests visiting the United Kingdom resort.

Have you ever visited Thorpe Park in the United Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!