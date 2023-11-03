Tragic Malfunction Leaves Teen Hanging From Ferris Wheel

A teen was left hanging from a Ferris wheel following a malfunction that threw her and another rider off the attraction.

While amusement parks are usually filled with family-friendly rides and attractions, there has been a series of tragic incidents happening at amusement parks worldwide, with multiple roller coasters and other attractions malfunctioning, endangering guests’ lives and even resulting in tragic deaths.

Sadly, local fairs and carnivals don’t take the safety of guests as seriously as major theme parks in America like Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, or SeaWorld do. The careless operation of high-thrill rides can result in dreadful accidents, endangering the lives of hundreds.

This led to a tragic incident that quickly gained international coverage, with Mexican journalist Francisco Zea (@PacoZeaCom) sharing a video of the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The incident occurred on October 31 at a fairground in Rio Preto de Eva at the heart of the Amazonian region in Brazil. According to witnesses, the shocking accident was the result of a malfunction in the teenage girl’s seat, which caused the security bar to become loose and sent the 11-year-old girl and her 13-year-old friend to tumble out of their seats.

The 11-year-old managed to hang for dear life while her friend fell to the ground immediately, but eventually, the younger guest lost her grip and fell from approximately 6 meters, hitting a metal structure on her way down.

Both guests received immediate attention from first-aid paramedics before being transferred to a local hospital and then to a larger medical facility in Manaos, about 57 kilometers from the scene. The youngest girl has reportedly been discharged from the hospital, while the eldest, who fell from a more considerable height, remains hospitalized with injuries in the pelvic area due to the fall.

The father of the eldest teen, Raimundo Claudinei, stated that he was horrified after seeing his daughter on the ground while he comforted his youngest child riding on a different seat on the Ferris wheel. The parent claimed they had ridden the attraction about five times and that he had noticed that something was off with the attraction. The parent added that the Ferris wheel felt highly unsafe, with a simple piece of rope separating passengers from a potentially deadly fall.

Following the incident, local authorities shut the fairground down and filed a complaint with the police. The parent stated his interest in filing a formal lawsuit against the fairground once his daughter had fully recovered. “I will wait for her to come back home, and then I will take the appropriate measures with the competent authority,” the father stated.

The younger teen, who was able to hold on to the attraction, reducing her fall and injuries, and her family also expressed their interest in pursuing legal action, according to local media.

(Translated) Teenage girl ends up hanging from a Ferris wheel in #Brazil

Joven queda colgada de una rueda de la fortuna en #Brasil https://t.co/rFhY5i2jl8 pic.twitter.com/fQwINQVNii — PacoZeaCom (@PacoZeaCom) November 2, 2023

To prevent similar incidents in America, the Florida Legislature created and unanimously passed a new bill aiming to ensure the safety of all guests visiting theme parks, amusement parks, and other recreational spaces in the state.

In the Sunshine State, the Legislature unanimously approved the “Tyre Sampson Act.” Bill SB 902 — authored by Senator Geraldine Thompson — is aimed at implementing stricter safety regulations for amusement park rides to ensure the safety of all Guests.

The SB 902 bill — or “Tyre Sampson Act” — reportedly requires signs to be “prominently displayed” at the entrance of each ride to inform Guests of riding restrictions such as maximum and minimum height and weight — a critical point in Sampson’s incident. The bill also revises the circumstances where ride owners must report an incident, which could later result in the ride being shut down by the State.

